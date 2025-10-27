Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to climb above the $115,000 mark over the weekend. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor gains across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 42 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 30 percent. Memecore (M) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 6 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.9 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 3.70 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $115,214.80, registering a 24-hour jump of 3.39 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.01 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,214.46 marking a 24-hour gain of 6.96 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 6.02 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2074. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 3.96 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $100.49. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.64, seeing a 24-hour jump of 1.37 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $203.95, marking a 24-hour gain of 5.55 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 27)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)

Price: $1.56

24-hour gain: 29.65 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $362.35

24-hour gain: 24.98 percent

Dash (DASH)

Price: $50.97

24-hour gain: 21.78 percent

Pi (PI)

Price: $0.2362

24-hour gain: 14.45 percent

DeXe (DEXE)

Price: $7.28

24-hour gain: 12.93 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 27)

As per 9mnt0CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

MemeCore (M)

Price: $2.10

24-hour loss: 5.55 percent

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $1.14

24-hour loss: 3.03 percent

Tether Gold (XAUt)

Price: $4,059.61

24-hour loss: 1.24 percent

PAX Gold (PAXG)

Price: $4,060.91

24-hour loss: 1.12 percent

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $8.96

24-hour loss: 0.30 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin has confirmed a breakout, following softer-than-expected inflation data coming in at 3%. At the same time, successful trade talks between the US and China boosted the market sentiment, fueling the relief rally. Attention now shifts to the Fed’s upcoming decision, where a 25-bps rate cut is largely expected. However, any signal toward ending Quantitative Tightening could further fuel the rally. Currently trading near $115,400, a sustained move above $116,000 could push BTC to new highs, with strong support forming around $109,600.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “The crypto market lifted, with Bitcoin climbing around $115K (3.1%) and Ethereum gaining to around $4,208 (7.14%) in the last 24 hours, as signs of progress in US–China trade talks eased geopolitical risk. The total crypto market cap rose by roughly 5.5% in last 1 week, reflecting a rebound in risk appetite. On the charts, Bitcoin is navigating resistance near the $115.5-116 K zone while finding support around $109 K–$110 K, suggesting consolidation ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve policy decision. Traders may keep exposure modest, manage risk carefully, and watch for breakout cues tied to macro events.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The break above US$113,000 in Bitcoin, driven by optimism around a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China, highlights how macroeconomic and geopolitical developments continue to influence crypto markets. We see this as a clear sign that Bitcoin’s movements are now shaped not only by on-chain activity but also by global risk sentiment and regulatory expectations.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is gaining bullish traction as traders eye the $120,000 mark ahead of this week’s U.S. CPI data, a key inflation indicator that could impact market sentiment. BTC found support at $106,453, rebounding above the 50-day EMA at $113,397 and now trades near $114,975. A close above the $115,137 Fibonacci resistance could drive a breakout toward $120,000. The RSI at 54 and a bullish MACD crossover confirm rising momentum. However, a CPI-driven market reaction could test BTC’s resilience; rejection may pull it back to $113,397 support. Overall, bullish sentiment remains strong as investors await CPI clarity.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The past weekend turned out to be pretty bullish for the crypto markets as the majority of the tokens surged above their respective resistance. Ethereum reclaimed $4200, Litecoin $100, Solana $200, and Dogecoin $0.2, and Bitcoin reached $115,000, with XRP $2.67 and Cardano $0.69, but retraced marginally. The top gainers for the day include Virtuals Protocol, Zcash, and Dash, with 30%, 29%, and 21.5% surges, respectively. Besides, Memecore plunges by over 6%, followed by Humanity Protocol by 2.11%. The overall market sentiments have risen to neutral from fear, signalling the rising confidence among the traders.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin is holding its ground near $110,000, a level that’s less about price and more about conviction. The market breathes in consolidation, exhaling anticipation. Investment-grade hands aren’t trading noise; they’re accumulating narrative. A clean break above this range could mark not just momentum but the next chapter in institutional belief.”

