Cryptocurrency Price Today (October 2): Bitcoin Jumps Above $118,000 In Much-Needed Rally

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, rose above the $118,000 mark early Thursday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — largely landed in the green across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 51 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Zcash (ZEC) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 58 percent. Memecore (M) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 3 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $4.07 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 4.22 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $118,600.13, registering a 24-hour jump of 3.44 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 99.23 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,371.14, marking a 24-hour gain of 5.30 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.65 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 8.55 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2529. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 20.79.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 10.77 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $117.75. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,433.60.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.95, seeing a 24-hour jump of 4.23 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 253.34.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $223.14, marking a 24-hour gain of 6.73 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 18.650.91.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 2)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $123.08

24-hour gain: 57.43 percent

DeXe (DEXE)

Price: $11.66

24-hour gain: 23.21 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $1.16

24-hour gain: 21.44 percent

Sonic (S)

Price: $0.2898

24-hour gain: 14.47 percent

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Price: $0.03179

24-hour gain: 14.23 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 2)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Memecore (M)

Price: $2.21

24-hour loss: 3.12 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $13.62

24-hour loss: 15.68 percent

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.5252

24-hour loss: 7.01 percent

Lido DAO (LDO)

Price: $1.10

24-hour loss: 6.78 percent

ether.fi (ETHFI)

Price: $1.42

24-hour loss: 6.69 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Crypto markets opened Q4 on a strong note, with total market cap up 4.2%. The U.S. government shutdown drove investors toward alternative assets including Bitcoin, while gold, the classic safe haven, hit fresh all-time highs. Weak U.S. private payroll data further lifted sentiment by boosting Fed rate-cut expectations. October, often dubbed “Uptober,” has historically been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months, reinforcing the bullish backdrop. BTC ETFs have drawn $1.2B in inflows over the past three trading days. At the same time, rotation from BTC into altcoins may sustain, supporting broader market strength. BTC has support near $117.5K, and crossing $120K could open more upside.”

