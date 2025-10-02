Cryptocurrency Price Today (October 2): Bitcoin Jumps Above $118,000 In Much-Needed Rally

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessCryptocurrencyCryptocurrency Price Today (October 2): Bitcoin Jumps Above $118,000 In Much-Needed Rally

Cryptocurrency price on October 2, quick take: The global market cap rose to $4.07 trillion.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, rose above the $118,000 mark early Thursday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — largely landed in the green across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 51 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Zcash (ZEC) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 58 percent. Memecore (M) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 3 percent.

 

The global crypto market cap stood at $4.07 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 4.22 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $118,600.13, registering a 24-hour jump of 3.44 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 99.23 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,371.14, marking a 24-hour gain of 5.30 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.65 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 8.55 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2529. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 20.79.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 10.77 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $117.75. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,433.60.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.95, seeing a 24-hour jump of 4.23 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 253.34.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $223.14, marking a 24-hour gain of 6.73 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 18.650.91.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 2)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $123.08
24-hour gain: 57.43 percent

DeXe (DEXE)

Price: $11.66
24-hour gain: 23.21 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $1.16
24-hour gain: 21.44 percent

Sonic (S)

Price: $0.2898
24-hour gain: 14.47 percent

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Price: $0.03179
24-hour gain: 14.23 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 2)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Memecore (M)

Price: $2.21
24-hour loss: 3.12 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $13.62
24-hour loss: 15.68 percent

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.5252
24-hour loss: 7.01 percent

Lido DAO (LDO)

Price: $1.10
24-hour loss: 6.78 percent

ether.fi (ETHFI)

Price: $1.42
24-hour loss: 6.69 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Crypto markets opened Q4 on a strong note, with total market cap up 4.2%. The U.S. government shutdown drove investors toward alternative assets including Bitcoin, while gold, the classic safe haven, hit fresh all-time highs. Weak U.S. private payroll data further lifted sentiment by boosting Fed rate-cut expectations. October, often dubbed “Uptober,” has historically been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months, reinforcing the bullish backdrop. BTC ETFs have drawn $1.2B in inflows over the past three trading days. At the same time, rotation from BTC into altcoins may sustain, supporting broader market strength. BTC has support near $117.5K, and crossing $120K could open more upside.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 02 Oct 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Crypto Cryptocurrency Price Today Crypto News Cryptocurrency
