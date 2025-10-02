Cryptocurrency Price Today (October 2): Bitcoin Jumps Above $118,000 In Much-Needed Rally
Cryptocurrency price on October 2, quick take: The global market cap rose to $4.07 trillion.
Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, rose above the $118,000 mark early Thursday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — largely landed in the green across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 51 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Zcash (ZEC) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 58 percent. Memecore (M) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 3 percent.
The global crypto market cap stood at $4.07 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 4.22 percent.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today
Bitcoin price stood at $118,600.13, registering a 24-hour jump of 3.44 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 99.23 lakh.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Today
ETH price stood at $4,371.14, marking a 24-hour gain of 5.30 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.65 lakh.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today
DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 8.55 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2529. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 20.79.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Today
Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 10.77 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $117.75. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,433.60.
Ripple (XRP) Price Today
XRP price stood at $2.95, seeing a 24-hour jump of 4.23 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 253.34.
Solana (SOL) Price Today
Solana price stood at $223.14, marking a 24-hour gain of 6.73 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 18.650.91.
Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 2)
As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:
Zcash (ZEC)
Price: $123.08
24-hour gain: 57.43 percent
DeXe (DEXE)
Price: $11.66
24-hour gain: 23.21 percent
SPX6900 (SPX)
Price: $1.16
24-hour gain: 21.44 percent
Sonic (S)
Price: $0.2898
24-hour gain: 14.47 percent
Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)
Price: $0.03179
24-hour gain: 14.23 percent
Top Crypto Losers Today (October 2)
As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:
Memecore (M)
Price: $2.21
24-hour loss: 3.12 percent
MYX Finance (MYX)
Price: $13.62
24-hour loss: 15.68 percent
Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)
Price: $0.5252
24-hour loss: 7.01 percent
Lido DAO (LDO)
Price: $1.10
24-hour loss: 6.78 percent
ether.fi (ETHFI)
Price: $1.42
24-hour loss: 6.69 percent
What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario
CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Crypto markets opened Q4 on a strong note, with total market cap up 4.2%. The U.S. government shutdown drove investors toward alternative assets including Bitcoin, while gold, the classic safe haven, hit fresh all-time highs. Weak U.S. private payroll data further lifted sentiment by boosting Fed rate-cut expectations. October, often dubbed “Uptober,” has historically been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months, reinforcing the bullish backdrop. BTC ETFs have drawn $1.2B in inflows over the past three trading days. At the same time, rotation from BTC into altcoins may sustain, supporting broader market strength. BTC has support near $117.5K, and crossing $120K could open more upside.”
Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.