Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, continued to see a downward trend as it dipped below the $113,000 mark early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 37 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Zcash (ZEC) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 15 percent. Synthetic (SNX) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 7 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.83 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.05 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $112,319.18, registering a 24-hour loss of 0.35 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.1 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,100.55 marking a 24-hour jump of 0.45 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.01 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 0.18 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2039. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 22.42.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 2.44 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $98.19. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,696.46.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.49, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.66 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 263.31.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $204.21, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.91 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,539.56.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 15)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $257.59

24-hour gain: 14.46 percent

Bittensor (TAO)

Price: $466.56

24-hour gain: 12.58 percent

Morpho (MORPHO)

Price: $1.95

24-hour gain: 5.20 percent

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $1.47

24-hour gain: 5.12 percent

DoubleZero (2Z)

Price: $0.2773

24-hour gain: 4.84 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 15)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Synthetic (SNX)

Price: $1.95

24-hour loss: 7.34 percent

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.3223

24-hour loss: 6.57 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $1.91

24-hour loss: 6.49 percent

BNB (BNB)

Price: $1,191.90

24-hour loss: 3.75 percent

Pendle (PENDLE)

Price: $3.53

24-hour loss: 3.36 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “The crypto market is rebounding with Bitcoin at the $113,000 levels as market prices in the possibility of Quantitative Easing in the coming months. Powell’s comments boosted optimism, helping BTC maintain upward momentum despite ETF outflows and renewed US-China tensions. Investors must keep an eye on any news regarding the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve as US’s Bitcoin holdings grow to $36 billion following the largest forfeiture in Department of Justice history. For now, Bitcoin faces resistance at $116,000, while strong support at $110,100 provides a solid base for continued recovery.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “The crypto market saw a mild pullback as escalating U.S.–China tensions weighed on risk sentiment, with both nations introducing new port fees that heightened trade uncertainties. Bitcoin briefly tested the $110K level before a modest rebound, while Ethereum eased around 1%. Recent leverage unwinds have added to short-term volatility but may also be resetting market positioning for healthier accumulation. Key technical levels to watch include support at $110K–$112K and resistance near $116K. Cautious, low-leverage positioning remains prudent until clearer macro signals emerge.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The recent market pullback highlights how fragile crypto sentiment remains, with over 210,000 traders liquidated within 24 hours. Such large-scale liquidations often create a ripple effect, intensifying short-term volatility across Bitcoin and major altcoins. This phase underscores the importance of prudent risk management and disciplined leverage use in an increasingly unpredictable market. At Pi42, we believe sustainable participation in crypto markets requires stronger structural safeguards, including robust risk frameworks and liquidity buffers. Traders and investors who adopt a long-term, strategy-driven approach rather than chasing short-term momentum are more likely to navigate these corrections successfully and benefit as the market stabilises.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The investors appear to have become slightly pessimistic about Bitcoin, as the price once again marked an intraday low below crucial support at $110,000. Although the bulls have triggered a recovery, the bearish clouds continue to hover over the BTC price rally. No major change is seen with the altcoins, as the prices of ETH, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOGE & ADA remain consolidated within their respective predefined ranges. Aster leads the top gainers for the day with over 2.7% rise, followed by Monero with 2.49% and Bittensor & Zcash with over 1% each.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin’s pullbacks are gifts wrapped in panic. Each dip bleeds out the leverage, resets the greed, and reloads the spring. The structural bid from ETFs, miners, and institutions hasn’t vanished—it’s just catching its breath. Smart money accumulates when noise drowns conviction. These aren’t corrections; they’re clearance sales on the future’s dominant asset.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.