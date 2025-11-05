Cryptocurrency Price Today (November 5): Bitcoin Dips Below $103k, ZKsync Becomes Top Gainer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $103,000 mark early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor losses across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 20 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. ZKsync (ZK) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 15 percent. SPX6900 (SPX) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 13 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.39 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 4.63 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $102,229.09, registering a 24-hour dip of 4.51 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 94.56 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,341.21, marking a 24-hour loss of 8.33 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 3.45 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1644. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 2.56 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $87.05. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.25, seeing a 24-hour dip of 4.51 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $156.76, marking a 24-hour loss of 6.54 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (November 5)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

ZKsync (ZK)

Price: $0.06044

24-hour gain: 15.07 percent

Decred (DCR)

Price: $37.51

24-hour gain: 14.51 percent

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $1.06

24-hour gain: 14.18 percent

Bitget Token (BGB)

Price: $4.15

24-hour gain: 11.02 percent

Internet Computer (ICP)

Price: $5.07

24-hour gain: 7.92 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (November 5)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $0.6411

24-hour loss: 13.41 percent

Morpho (MORPHO)

Price: $1.63

24-hour loss: 12.71 percent

Bittensor (TAO)

Price: $392.53

24-hour loss: 12.43 percent

Aerodrome Finance (AERO)

Price: $0.8071

24-hour loss: 10.90 percent

Kaia (KAIA)

Price: $0.08599

24-hour loss: 9.18 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “The crypto market is showing signs of recovery as Bitcoin stabilizes above $101,600 after testing the support at $99,000. Similarly, Ethereum is up 3% from the lows, fueled by ‘buy the dip’ narrative. Moreover, such pullbacks are healthy in a bull phase, often clearing weak positions before the next rally, as seen in the 2017 bull cycle. Looking ahead, if Bitcoin manages to reclaim and hold above the $107,000–$108,000 zone, it would signal that bullish strength is returning to the market. On the downside, $97,000 acts as a strong support.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “The crypto market is undergoing a correction, slipping about 4.8%, with BTC briefly dipping below the $100K mark but quickly bounced back above the key psychological level of $100K. The pullback follows October’s soft performance, the Fed Chair’s hawkish remarks, and ongoing uncertainty surrounding the unresolved U.S. government shutdown and ETF outflows. While short-term caution persists, Bitcoin’s resilience around $100K could renew buying interest once macro conditions stabilize. BTC holds immediate support near $99K, with resistance at $102K–$104K, and needs to break above this range for further upside. Investors can continue backing crypto fundamentals, as nothing has structurally changed, and maintain adequate liquidity to buy dips strategically.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bears have capitulated the markets as Bitcoin price marked an intraday low below the psychological barrier at $100K for the first time since June. Although the prices have recovered above $102K, the bearish influence continues to dominate the markets. Meanwhile, the other altcoins within the top 10 display some strength by trading above their respective resistance levels. The top gainers for today are ZKsync with over a 17% rise, Aster by close to 14.5% and Bitget Token & Decred by over 10% each. Besides, SPX6900 leads the top losers by over 13.25%, followed by Morpho at 12.72% and Bittensor at 11.92%. The overall market sentiments continue to remain under fear.”

Subscribe And Follow ABP Live On Telegram: t.me/officialabplive

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.