Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, remained below the $104,000 mark early Thursday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor gains across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 25 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The Story (IP) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 12 percent. Aerodrome Finance (AERO) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 15 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.49 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.39 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $103,865.17, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.38 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 94.06 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,548.36, marking a 24-hour gain of 3.07 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 2.64 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1767. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 1.72 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $101.41. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.51, seeing a 24-hour jump of 5.49 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $156.86, marking a 24-hour gain of 0.50 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (November 13)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Story (IP)

Price: $4.15

24-hour gain: 12.18 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $519.75

24-hour gain: 10.73 percent

Sky (SKY)

Price: $0.0582

24-hour gain: 6.33 percent

Render (RENDER)

Price: $2.47

24-hour gain: 5.06 percent

Monero (XMR)

Price: $398.49

24-hour gain: 4.61 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (November 13)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance (AERO)

Price: $1.01

24-hour loss: 15.23 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.003977

24-hour loss: 7.60 percent

Uniswap (UNI)

Price: $8.04

24-hour loss: 6.36 percent

SOON (SOON)

Price: $2.02

24-hour loss: 4.94 percent

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.3196

24-hour loss: 4.61 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is currently trading around $102,200 as investors turn towards profit booking at higher levels. The focus now shifts to key macro indicators like CPI data and jobless claims due later today. Interestingly, Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net positive inflows of $524 million, suggesting a trend reversal ahead of the US government reopening. With the sentiment improving across the board, a favourable macro outcome could drive BTC decisively above $108,000, confirming its strong bullish momentum, with support remaining firm near $100,000.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC retested $101K after briefly crossing $105K, with the pullback reflecting a rotation toward traditional assets as shutdown risks ease. Renewed flows into equities and precious metals, along with some profit-taking in BTC, might have added to the move. While short-term softness may continue, BTC is holding support at $101K–$101.5K with $103K as the first resistance, while the larger hurdle remains the $105K zone that triggered yesterday’s reversal and will need momentum to break. Traders can manage position sizes and use dips for gradual entries, focusing on blue-chip assets like BTC and ETH.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “Bitcoin slipped to weekly lows near $101,000 before recovering above $102,000, as capital rotated toward equities and gold ahead of the U.S. House vote on ending the government shutdown. The move suggests investors are temporarily favouring policy-linked assets, with risk demand splitting between safe-haven and cyclical exposures.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin’s consolidation around the $104,000 mark after briefly testing $107,000 reflects a healthy pause in a high-volatility market. While large-cap altcoins continue to face selling pressure, this phase indicates that institutional activity and macro factors are still shaping sentiment. Such periods are crucial to reassess portfolio positions, strengthen risk management frameworks, and prepare for the next upward move as liquidity and incentives gradually return to the market.”

