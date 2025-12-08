Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, remained above the $91,000 mark over the weekend. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the green across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 24 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The DoubleZero (2Z) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 10 percent. Monero (XMR) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 5 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.1 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.58 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $91,114.11, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.61 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 82.27 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,124.22, marking a 24-hour gain of 2.50 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 0.47 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1408. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 0.76 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $82.72. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.07, seeing a 24-hour gain of 1.04 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $134.86, marking a 24-hour jump of 1.47 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (December 8)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

DoubleZero (2Z)

Price: $0.1415

24-hour gain: 9.92 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $0.6742

24-hour gain: 7.05 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.273

24-hour gain: 4.40 percent

Canton (CC)

Price: $0.06507

24-hour gain: 4.16 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $1.12

24-hour gain: 3.90 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (December 8)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Monero (XMR)

Price: $369.22

24-hour loss: 4.45 percent

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Price: $29.94

24-hour loss: 3.03 percent

Bonk (BONK)

Price: $0.000009343

24-hour loss: 2.88 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $2.14

24-hour loss: 2.79 percent

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $0.9598

24-hour loss: 2.49 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “The crypto market is gaining bullish momentum as Bitcoin trades above the $90,000 mark, recovering the weekend losses. More than $300 million in liquidations helped reset leverage, creating a healthier setup for further upside. Meanwhile, Ethereum’s exchange reserves have dropped to a 10-year low, signalling a potential supply squeeze ahead. If the Fed proceeds with a rate cut this week, a “Santa rally” becomes increasingly likely, pushing BTC toward the $100,000 mark. On the downside, $87,500 remains a key support zone, keeping the broader outlook constructive.”

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, noted, “Global markets entered the week on edge, as central bank uncertainty dominated sentiment. Fed officials remain split on the timing of rate cuts, keeping liquidity expectations volatile and prompting investors to adopt a cautious, risk-off stance. Similar dynamics emerged in Asia, where markets traded defensively ahead of U.S. policy signals. Concurrently, concerns about sticky inflation resurfaced, with some economists warning that select economies, such as Australia, may face renewed rate-hike pressure. Trade tensions and uneven global growth further reinforced the sense of a fragile macro environment.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC traded in a $88K–$90K consolidation range, with repeated dips consistently bought up. Momentum remained soft, but a sharp rebound briefly pushed BTC above $91K, likely driven by dip-buying, where it continues to stabilise. Historically, Bitcoin often softens ahead of FOMC announcements and turns volatile as traders react to Fed guidance. A clean break above $91K–$92K could strengthen momentum, while dips toward $88K may still attract buyers unless macro volatility increases.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “Bitcoin continues to trade slightly above $91,000, with price action increasingly shaped by nerves rather than conviction. On-chain stress indicators are flashing caution. This is because a growing share of supply is back in loss, spot demand has softened meaningfully, and ETF outflows have turned persistent. At the same time, derivatives positioning remains defensive as funding is flat and open interest is drifting lower into the FOMC week. The market is behaving as if it is bracing for a macro verdict and not preparing for a breakout.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Markets is still digesting the leverage washout that took place in October and the reset has left Bitcoin trading in a healthier and more balanced range. The recovery above 91,000 signals that traders see room for upside if the Federal Reserve signals any comfort on inflation or if the labour data comes in softer than expected. Ethereum is also showing signs of strength as it approaches the 3,140 to 3,150 resistance area. A clean break above this zone would open a clear path toward 3,250 and potentially 3,500, which is why many traders are treating ETH as the key chart to watch. With both majors stabilizing and correlations tightening again, the next macro trigger could set the tone for the rest of the month.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is stabilising after a violent drop from its October peak, with price now hovering in the $88k–92k zone as traders navigate high volatility. The market’s recent crash came from global risk-off sentiment, liquidations, and tightening liquidity, but buyers are slowly re-entering. Altcoins follow BTC’s lead: ETH holds near $3,100 while majors show mixed strength. Overall sentiment is cautiously optimistic — not bullish yet, but no longer panic-driven. If Bitcoin reclaims $92k+, momentum could rebuild; if it slips under $84k, another leg down is likely. For now, crypto trades in a fragile but recovering range.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bitcoin had one of its bullish weekends, with prices stabilising above $91,000 after rebounding from lows below $88,000. Besides, Ethereum remained stable above $3000, highlighting the strength among the altcoins. XRP trades above $2, and BNB above $900, while Solana is stuck around $135 and Dogecoin around $0.14. The top gainers for the day are DoubleZero and Ethena, which surged by 12% and 4.2%, respectively, followed by Zcash and BitcoinCash by over 3% each. Besides, Bonk, Story, Aster, and Monero plunge by over 4% each, followed by Immutable, Hyperliquid, and Dash by over 3%. The overall market sentiment has slightly risen from extreme fear to fear.”

Subscribe And Follow ABP Live On Telegram: t.me/officialabplive

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.