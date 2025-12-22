Cryptocurrency Price Today (December 22): Bitcoin Rises Above $88,000, Audiera Jumps By 56%

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to rise above the $88,000 mark over the weekend. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 29 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Audiera (BEAT) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 56 percent. Canton (CC) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 20 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.01 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.84 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $88,814.50, registering a 24-hour gain of 0.78 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 79.65 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,026.04, marking a 24-hour jump of 1.75 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 2.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 0.25 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1317. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 11.83.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 0.53 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $77.53. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,947.51.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $1.91, seeing a 24-hour dip of 0.31 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 171.81.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $126.17, marking a 24-hour jump of 0.76 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 11,318.08.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (December 22)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Audiera (BEAT)

Price: $4.21

24-hour gain: 56.60 percent

Midnight (NIGHT)

Price: $0.1026

24-hour gain: 25.46 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $3.31

24-hour gain: 13.14 percent

Kaspa (KAS)

Price: $0.04682

24-hour gain: 5.79 percent

MemeCore (M)

Price: $1.43

24-hour gain: 5.71 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (December 22)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Canton (CC)

Price: $0.09001

24-hour loss: 19.94 percent

Aave (AAVE)

Price: $160.55

24-hour loss: 9.59 percent

Internet Computer (ICP)

Price: $3.03

24-hour loss: 6.27 percent

Merlin Chain (MERL)

Price: $0.4158

24-hour loss: 3.55 percent

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $8.20

24-hour loss: 3.10 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is stabilising around $88,500 as long positions build on expectations of a potential “Santa Rally.” Ethereum’s ability to hold above the $3,000 level further reflects underlying bullish sentiment across the market. That said, for a sustained upside move, Bitcoin needs to clear liquidity above the $90,000 mark, until which Bitcoin remains vulnerable to further consolidation. With key U.S. macro data, including GDP and jobless claims, due this week, supportive readings could help BTC establish strength above $90,000, while $85,000 continues to act as a solid support base.”

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, noted, “Over the last 24 hours, crypto markets have continued to take direction less from crypto-specific developments and more from global macroeconomic signals, especially shifting expectations around U.S. monetary policy. The dominant narrative remains anticipation of future Federal Reserve rate cuts. With inflation gradually cooling and labor markets showing early signs of softening, investors are increasingly pricing in a lower-rate environment. This is supportive for crypto, as lower real yields reduce the attractiveness of cash and bonds, encouraging capital to rotate toward risk assets and alternative stores of value like Bitcoin and other major digital assets.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC saw a bounce from the $85K support area, where dip buyers stepped in and short covering pushed price back toward $88K–$89K. Since then, BTC has been trading sideways, showing indecision near resistance. Sellers are defending higher levels, while buyers continue to protect dips, pointing to a consolidation phase. Meanwhile, around $24B worth of BTC options are set to expire on December 26. This large expiry could keep BTC range-bound and volatile in the near term, with possibility of a directional move more likely after settlement. A clean break above $90K could open room for upside, while a pullback to $87K may lead to a retest of the $85K zone.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “Bitcoin is once again circling the $90,000 area, and the tone around price action remains tactical rather than directional. Michael Saylor’s familiar “green dots” signal has revived speculation around another Strategy purchase. This may have short-term sentiment value, but it has not yet changed the market’s structure. Liquidity around $90K is dense and traders are clearly treating this zone as resistance to trade against and not chasing through. Historically, these signals tend to pull positioning forward, but they also invite sell-side hedging near resistance. The result is a market that remains supported yet struggles to translate anticipation into sustained upside.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin’s price movement in late 2025 continues to reflect a market caught between lingering downside pressure and the potential for renewed upside if key thresholds are sustainably reclaimed. Across recent trading sessions, Bitcoin has been consolidating around critical support levels in the mid-$80,000s as broader market volatility and macroeconomic uncertainties weigh on risk assets. This consolidation phase highlights both investor caution and underlying resilience, as the asset tests the resolve of market participants to absorb selling pressure and defend support zones.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Crypto markets saw key developments across regulation, security, and price action today. An Arcium network member warned users against using Tornado Cash, cautioning that wallets interacting with the mixer may be flagged across multiple platforms, especially due to links with North Korean hackers. In a major regulatory shift, U.S. federal bank regulators approved banks to legally buy, sell, and custody cryptocurrencies, signaling deeper institutional adoption. Meanwhile, Tether-linked firm Northern Data sold its Bitcoin mining unit amid complex financial ties and ongoing investigations. On the market front, Bitcoin is testing critical resistance near $89,000, with analysts eyeing a breakout or pullback.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bitcoin price is slowly coiling up, withstanding significant bullish and bearish pressure throughout the weekend. With this, the markets have remained largely stable, with the top 10 cryptos rising above their respective local resistance. The current trade dynamics hint towards a sustained upswing, while the fear of a huge clash continues to hover over the markets. The top gainers for the day include Audiera, Midnight, and MYX Finance, with over 64%, 40%, and 22.5% jumps, respectively. Besides, Canton drops by 16.5%, followed by Aave by 9% and Internet Computer by 5.11%. With the fear and greed index at 29, the overall market sentiments continue to remain under fear.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.