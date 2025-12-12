Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, remained above the $92,000 mark early Friday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the green across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 29 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The Zcash (ZEC) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 13 percent. Sei (SEI) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 6 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.13 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.97 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $92,151.77, registering a 24-hour jump of 2.01 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 82.27 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,235.77, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.01 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 0.91 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1402. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 1.47 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $82.79. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.02, seeing a 24-hour jump of 0.72 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $136.96, marking a 24-hour gain of 4.39 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (December 12)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $456.50

24-hour gain: 12.44 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $3.08

24-hour gain: 10.87 percent

MemeCore (M)

Price: $1.55

24-hour gain: 7.96 percent

Bittensor (TAO)

Price: $304.27

24-hour gain: 6.82 ercent

Aave (AAVE)

Price: $203.15

24-hour gain: 6.80 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (December 12)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Sei (SEI)

Price: $0.1329

24-hour loss: 5.44 percent

Telcoin (TEL)

Price: $0.005059

24-hour loss: 2.56 percent

Cardano (ADA)

Price: $0.421

24-hour loss: 2.20 percent

Jupiter (JUP)

Price: $0.2134

24-hour loss: 1.46 percent

DoubleZero (2Z)

Price: $0.1247

24-hour loss: 1.26 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is trading steadily near $92,000 as markets digest the Fed’s rate cut alongside its plan to inject liquidity by purchasing $40 billion in Treasury bills each month. While this liquidity boost will have a stronger long-term impact, near-term sentiment is also improving, supported by renewed institutional flows. Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs saw more than $610 million in inflows over the past two days, signalling growing confidence. For BTC to push toward the $100,000 mark, a daily close above $94,140 is key, with $90,000 acting as immediate support.”

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, noted, “The past 24 hours revealed mounting structural pressures across major economies that directly influence crypto’s near- and long-term outlook. China’s sharp slowdown in investment highlights deeper weaknesses beneath its ongoing stimulus, underscoring how dependent traditional financial systems have become on government intervention. This environment naturally amplifies the appeal of decentralized assets that operate independently of national policies.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC recovered to $93K after briefly dipping to $89K following the Fed’s rate cut, mirroring a late-session rebound in U.S. equities. Precious metals outperformed, with silver hitting a fresh all-time high and gold approaching $4,300. In the near term, BTC is likely to move sideways between $88K–$94K as selling pressure eases but buyers remain cautious. With the rate cut already priced in, no new macro catalyst is driving momentum. Holding above $88K should help stabilize the market, while a breakout above $94K–$96K will require stronger inflows or meaningful positive news.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “Bitcoin’s price action continues to stabilise after the post-Fed washout. But the rebound into the $92K-93K zone indicates fading sell pressure. Attempts to reclaim the monthly volume-weighted average price (VWAP) and clear the $93K-94K band have repeatedly stalled, with liquidity contraction limiting buying power. Analysts point out that the second selling wave is already weaker than the first. However, stabilisation alone is not enough to shift the trend without a clear reclaim of resistance or a decisive improvement in market depth.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Crypto market is holding its ground with Bitcoin trading near $92,000 and showing signs that its weekly price structure is finding key support even as broader market risk remains elevated. This is not a classic breakout yet, but the stabilisation around current levels along with strength in equity markets suggests that risk assets are not collapsing further. Bitcoin’s ability to hold above recent lows has lifted the odds that it could reclaim the $100,000 level before year end if macro conditions continue to ease and liquidity returns.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is trading around the $90K–$92K zone after a volatile week, with markets reacting to shifting macro sentiment and softer institutional inflows. The recent Fed rate cut failed to ignite a strong rally, keeping risk appetite muted. Overall crypto market momentum remains slow, with majors like ETH, SOL, BNB, XRP showing fragmented trends as liquidity thins. Traders are watching the $88K support and $95K resistance for BTC’s next decisive move. While long-term fundamentals stay strong with steady adoption, the short-term outlook remains choppy, driven by sentiment, macro data, and low retail participation.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “After a brief correction, the Bitcoin price is back above $92,500, signalling a strong presence of bulls. As Ethereum and XRP remained above their respective resistance levels during pullbacks, BTC's recovery has slightly raised the levels. However, the tokens have been maintaining ascending consolidation that keeps bullish hopes alive. The top gainers for the day are Zcash, MYX Finance, and Memecore, which jumped by over 16.35%, 12.23%, and 10.58%, respectively. Besides, Quant, Sei, and Telcoin plunge by over 3% each, leading the top losers.”

