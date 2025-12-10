Cryptocurrency Price Today (December 10): Bitcoin Rises Above $92,000, Zcash Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to rise above the $92,000 mark early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the green across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 30 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The Zcash (ZEC) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 11 percent. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 3 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.16 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 2.51 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $92,581.46, registering a 24-hour jump of 3.11 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 82.27 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,322.20, marking a 24-hour gain of 6.86 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 4.82 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1471. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 1.92 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $84.39. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.09, seeing a 24-hour jump of 1.72 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $139.22, marking a 24-hour gain of 4.88 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (December 10)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $439.55

24-hour gain: 10.92 percent

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.2607

24-hour gain: 9.78 percent

Dash (DASH)

Price: $51.52

24-hour gain: 8.28 percent

MemeCore (M)

Price: $1.44

24-hour gain: 8.22 ercent

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Price: $0.01244

24-hour gain: 8.19 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (December 10)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Price: $562.10

24-hour loss: 2.29 percent

Kaspa (KAS)

Price: $0.05044

24-hour loss: 1.44 percent

Pi (PI)

Price: $0.2174

24-hour loss: 1.23 percent

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $9.55

24-hour loss: 0.83 percent

Flare (FLR)

Price: $0.01296

24-hour loss: 0.48 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin briefly reclaimed $94,000, strengthening the short-term bullish structure ahead of the Fed’s decision on a rate cut. The quick surge was driven by concentrated whale accumulation, which increased buying pressure. At the same time, more than 403,000 BTC have moved off exchanges this week, tightening supply and amplifying price reactions when demand rises. While a 25bps cut is largely priced in, the real focus is on the Fed’s outlook for 2026. A dovish tone could sustain momentum within the $93,000–$95,000 range, whereas a more cautious stance may pull BTC back toward $88,000.”

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, noted, “In the past 24 hours, the global macro landscape has delivered several signals shaping the outlook for digital assets. Rising global debt near historic highs is amplifying concerns about the durability of traditional financial systems. As economies rely on continuous credit expansion to sustain growth, confidence in fiat structures weakens, thereby strengthening the long-term appeal of crypto’s fixed, transparent monetary design.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC broke above $94K after an extended consolidation phase, driven by concentrated whale inflows and a short-squeeze dynamic. The move was followed by a mild pullback toward $93K, suggesting profit-taking ahead of the Federal Reserve’s expected 25 bps rate cut tomorrow. Looser financial conditions could support renewed risk appetite, with BTC holding key support near $93K and upside opening above $94.5K. A strong breakout could target $95K–$97K post-FOMC. ETH also crossed $3,300 with BlackRock filing for the iShares Ethereum Staking Trust, boosting institutional interest. The ETH/BTC ratio has reached its strongest level since late October, signaling rotation into Ether.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “Bitcoin is holding near the $92,000 region after a sharp reversal in the U.S. session, and price action is finally showing signs of stabilization. However, the underlying demand picture remains soft. ETF flows have flipped mildly positive for the first time in weeks and this has helped cool the heavy selling pressure that dominated November. Even so, spot cumulative volume delta (CVD) remains deeply negative. Derivatives positioning is defensive and on-chain activity is stuck near cycle lows. The rebound appears to be driven more by seller exhaustion and short covering than by any meaningful pickup in conviction buying. Until long-term holders re-engage and ETF flows turn consistently positive, BTC is likely to remain biased toward drift rather than trend.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Crypto market volatility is increasing, with prices fluctuating sharply over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin price has reclaimed $92,000 and is heading towards $92,500, aiming to secure the range and sustain the upswing. Besides, Ethereum is displaying massive strength comparatively by surging over $3300, suggesting the rising dominance of altcoins. On the other hand, XRP sustains around $2.08, BNB around $890, Solana around $138, and Cardano trades around $0.4633. Top gainers for the day include Zcash, which jumped by more than 12% followed by Dash by 9.91% and Memecore by 9.69%. Besides, Kaspa and Pi plunge by 2% and 1% respectively, followed by altcoin with negligible loss.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.