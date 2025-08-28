Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, rose above the $112k mark early Thursday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor dips and gains across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 45 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Cronos (CRO) remained the biggest gainer of the lot for the second consecutive day, with a 24-hour jump of over 62 percent. MORPHO, on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 7 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.91 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.68 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $112,915.80 , registering a 24-hour jump of 1.19 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 98.60 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,447.31, marking a 24-hour loss of 5.55 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.12 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 7.20 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2113. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 20.06.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 4.65 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $110.56. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,180.23.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.91, seeing a 24-hour dip of 2.83 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 262.89.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $188.80, marking a 24-hour loss of 8.52 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 18,405.96.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 28)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.352

24-hour loss: 62.19 percent

Raydium (RAY)

Price: $3.95

24-hour gain: 10.60 percent

Kaia (KAIA)

Price: $0.1582

24-hour gain: 10.03 percent

Jito (JTO)

Price: $2.08

24-hour gain: 8.57 percent

Jupiter (JUP)

Price: $0.5205

24-hour gain: 6.21 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 28)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Morpho (MORPHO)

Price: $2.19

24-hour loss: 6.77 percent

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Price: $48.25

24-hour loss: 5.29 percent

Flare (FLR)

Price: $0.0216

24-hour loss: 3.29 percent

Aerodrome Finance (AERO)

Price: $1.28

24-hour loss: 3.26 percent

OKB (OKB)

Price: $170.15

24-hour loss: 3.19 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is holding steady above the $111,700 mark as on-chain trends turn bullish. For the first time in 10 days, exchanges saw net outflows of 192 BTC, indicating that investors are inclined to hold BTC in the long term, easing sell-side pressure. However, macroeconomic data such as the US jobless claims and the GDP numbers scheduled for later today could influence the market direction. A breakout above $113,100 could accelerate momentum toward $115,000, strengthening the case for a sustained uptrend. On the downside, $111,000 remains the immediate support.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Crypto markets are showing mixed signals today. Bitcoin (BTC) sits near $111,800, holding steady after a dip to seven-week lows, while Ethereum (ETH) trades around $4,532, retracing slightly from recent highs. Institutional appetite leans heavily toward Ethereum: Ethereum spot ETFs pulled in a record ~$455 million in net inflows—marking the second time this week ETH ETFs outpaced BTC—with BlackRock’s ETHA alone contributing ~$323 million and Fidelity’s FETH $85 million. In contrast, Bitcoin ETFs saw modest inflows of approximately $92 million (around 827 BTC).”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin is once again on the edge, slipping toward $111K as whales shift positions and short-term losses pressure the market. It has since steadied near $112K, but the risk of further downside remains if key support gives way. All eyes are now on Ethereum’s massive $5B options expiry due Friday, which could act as a catalyst for broader market direction. If ETH breaks higher, optimism is there in the market for potential 20–30% rally across altcoins like Dogecoin and Solana. Dogecoin, in particular, is shaping up for a bullish breakout as momentum builds.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is stabilizing around $112,875 after a sharp correction from its recent all-time high of $124,000. The pullback raised concerns of a bull trap, with key support at $107,000 being closely watched. A rebound toward $117,000 is possible, but momentum remains weak. Long-term, bullish forecasts suggest a climb to $200,000 within a year, driven by institutional adoption and tight supply due to corporate treasury holdings. However, resistance near $123,000 must be broken to confirm renewed upside. While volatility persists, Bitcoin’s macro outlook remains strong, with analysts predicting this bull cycle may extend longer than any before—potentially into 2027.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The markets are recovering from the recent setback as Bitcoin surges back above $112,000, which has lifted the entire market. Ethereum surges above $4500, Solana above $208, and Dogecoin above $0.2, while XRP & Cardano trade below their respective resistance at $3 & $0.9, respectively. The top gainer for the day is Cronos with over a 60% jump, followed by Kaia by over 11%, and Raydium & Jito by over 7% each. Meanwhile, Morpho drops by 7.5%. followed by Aerodrome Finance, Hyperliquid, and OKB, each by over 4%. However, the market sentiments continue to remain neutral at the moment.”

Subscribe And Follow ABP Live On Telegram: t.me/officialabplive

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.