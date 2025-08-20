Cryptocurrency Price Today (August 20): Bitcoin Dips Below $114k As Top Coins See Bloodbath

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $114k mark on Wednesday, continuing to see a downward trend. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 45 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. PUMP.fun (PUMP) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 6 percent. Cardano (ADA), on the other hand, became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 8 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.84 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.49 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $113,672.08, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.61 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.01 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,232.59, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.71 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.09 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 2.31 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2172. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 17.56.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 1.33 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $114.74. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,701.30.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $3, seeing a 24-hour jump of 1.14 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 260.95.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $179.93, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.39 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 14,172.98.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (August 20)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.003039

24-hour loss: 5.78 percent

Aerodrome Finance (AERO)

Price: $1.33

24-hour gain: 4.54 percent

Morpho (MORPHO)

Price: $2.11

24-hour gain: 4.09 percent

OKB (OKB)

Price: $132.96

24-hour gain: 3.19 percent

Lido DAO (LDO)

Price: $1.35

24-hour gain: 2.77 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (August 20)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA)

Price: $0.8524

24-hour loss: 8.29 percent

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Price: $0.03004

24-hour loss: 6.59 percent

Sei (SEI)

Price: $0.3008

24-hour loss: 6 percent

POL (POL)

Price: $0.2394

24-hour loss: 5.03 percent

Ripple (XRP)

Price: $2.89

24-hour loss: 4.38 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is trading above the $113,400 mark as global markets react to Trump’s 50% additional tariffs on aluminium and steel products. These tariffs have raised concerns about economic contraction in the US, creating a risk-off sentiment. However, macroeconomic factors like the declining dollar strength increased the appeal for non-sovereign assets, pointing towards a trend reversal. Plus, Bitcoin Whales have added over 20,000 BTC in the past week, showing strong demand for the asset. For now, Bitcoin needs to defend the $112,000 support. If failed, BTC could test the $110,000 zone before a relief rally.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Bitcoin is trading near $113,550, down roughly 1.6%, while Ethereum hovers around $4,144, retreating nearly 2.8% amid risk-off sentiment and over $400 M in market-wide liquidations in the past 24 hours. ETF flows reinforced the cooling optimism—Bitcoin spot ETFs saw approximately $523 M in outflows, and Ethereum ETFs experienced outflows of ~$415.9M, led by Fidelity.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The crypto market is caught in a fragile moment, where sentiment is swinging faster than prices themselves. Bitcoin slipping toward $113,000 and Ethereum near $4,100 captures the unease rippling through the market. Inflation worries, fading demand, and profit-taking have weighed on momentum, while Ethereum’s record short interest signals elevated liquidation risk. Altcoins, from XRP to Dogecoin and Solana, remain under pressure as traders retreat to the sidelines. Fear is clearly the dominant driver right now, but history shows such stretches often mark transition zones making September less bearish and more a potential turning point for conviction.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin (BTC) is facing a pullback after last week’s all-time high of $124,500, slipping to $113,578 amid caution ahead of Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole address. The price has dropped 7.6%, triggering significant capitulation among short-term holders (STHs). Onchain data from CryptoQuant shows over 20,000 BTC held for less than 155 days were sold at a loss since Sunday. Loss-taking peaked Tuesday, with 23,520 BTC sent to exchanges, coinciding with a 3.5% decline from $118,600 to $114,400, according to Glassnode. Despite this pressure, analysts suggest bears may struggle to push BTC below $100,000 given resilient technical support levels.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “Crypto markets are grappling with downside pressure, largely fuelled by macroeconomic caution ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole, traders remain wary on potential policy shifts. Bitcoin has slipped below the $114,000 support level, down roughly 5% in a week, while Ethereum tumbled over 10%, under $4,200. Altcoins like XRP and ADA declined even more sharply, ADA slid nearly 8%. Overall market sentiment remains fragile, with traders caught between geopolitical-monetary risks and speculative bullish setups, particularly around Ethereum’s near-term chart action.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bitcoin continues to face significant upward pressure as the prices slide below $113,000, forming lows close to $112,500. Meanwhile, the other altcoins also face a pullback but trade close to their respective resistance levels. Ethereum sustains above $4100, Litecoin above $110, and Cardano above $0.85, while XRP trades around $2.88. The top gainers for the day are OKB and Memecore with over a 6.2% jump, followed by Mantle with over 5%. Besides, the losers include POL, which dropped over 9.34%; Pump.fun, by over 8.34%; and ADA, SEI, PENGU, CRO & S, by over 7% each.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.