Cardano (ADA) continues to come under pressure from technical signs that point to a deeper fall in price. Double death crossovers plot on cryptographic charts where the latter two moving averages slow down while the upper average, the 20-period exponential moving average dips. This setup, combined with recent whale outflows, points to heightened selling.

Moreover, ADA has shed over 5% in the last day, breaking from a bearish pattern amid shifting crypto prices. Yet, investors search for which crypto to invest in now, eyeing options beyond fading momentum in established coins like ADA.

Cardano's Short-Term Weakness Builds

Whales holding 10 million to 100 million ADA tokens have trimmed positions since October 6. They offloaded about 20 million tokens, valued at roughly $16 million under current crypto prices. Such moves often precede volatility, as large holders adopt caution. Furthermore, on-chain data from Santiment highlights this quiet exodus. Thus aligning with bearish signals on four-hour crypto charts.

The exponential moving average now crosses downward, forming the first death crossover. Soon, a second one looms, amplifying downside risks. Traders interpret these as sellers seizing control, especially after ADA's 31% quarterly gain cools. Consequently, crypto predictions lean toward further correction before any rebound.

ADA navigates a descending channel on its four-hour view, marked by successive lower highs and lows. This pattern traps the price, hinting at sustained seller dominance. From the channel's recent breakdown, analysts eye a target near $0.76, a key support amid tumbling crypto prices. That implies another 6% drop from here, though $0.78 might halt the slide if whales reverse course.

Mutuum Finance Emerges Amid Volatility

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) draws steady interest as crypto prices waver. The project has raised $17,100,000 since presale began, attracting 16,840 total holders. Phase 6 of 11 phases now unfolds, 60% filled at $0.035 per token. This price marks a 250% rise from phase one's $0.01 entry, yet remains accessible before escalation.

Phase 6 sells out rapidly, narrowing the window for low-cost acquisition. Soon, phase 7 opens with a 14.3% hike to $0.04. At launch, MUTM hits $0.06, promising current buyers a 371% return post-listing.

In addition to its lending and borrowing protocol , Mutuum Finance has also aimed at V1 launching on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. Lending, Borrowing, and Collateral: ETH and USDT are the initial cryptocurrencies available for lending, borrowing, and collateral.





Team Completes Security Activities

Mutuum Finance team has successfully passed the Certik audit. The token scan received a score of 90/100 confirming strong security. Furthermore, Certik kicked off a bug bounty program with Mutuum Finance worth $50,000 USDT with critical, major, minor, and low reward tiers. This project is helpful in building confidence in the protocol's protections.

Investors value such steps in crypto investing, especially as overcollateralization and liquidation mechanisms protect against volatility. Borrowers supply excess collateral, triggering liquidations if values dip below thresholds. Liquidators earn bonuses for resolving risks, maintaining solvency. In turn, deposit and borrow caps limit exposure to illiquid assets, fostering stable crypto investments.

Community Drives Engagement Forward

Mutuum Finance rolls out a dashboard featuring a leaderboard for the top 50 holders. These leaders earn bonus tokens for holding positions, rewarding loyalty. Additionally, the team announces a $100,000 MUTM giveaway , split among 10 winners at $10,000 each. Participants submit wallet addresses, complete quests, and invest at least $50 in the presale to qualify.

Such efforts build a vibrant ecosystem, contrasting choppy crypto prices elsewhere. Peer-to-contract pools offer instant liquidity, while peer-to-peer deals allow custom terms. Lenders deposit assets like USDC, receiving mtTokens that accrue yields redeemable anytime. Borrowers unlock funds against collateral, repaying to reclaim holdings seamlessly.

Navigating Dips Through Smart Choices

Double death crossovers threaten deeper Cardano dips, underscoring which crypto to invest in amid bearish crypto charts. Mutuum Finance stands out with its utility-driven protocol and presale momentum, offering yields and liquidity without custody loss.

Crypto predictions favor projects like MUTM for resilience. Review options now and position in phase 6 before prices climb.

