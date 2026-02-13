Can A New Crypto Take Down The Giants? Why Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Will Outperform Cardano (ADA)

New Delhi [India], February 13: Cardano has printed a bullish divergence on daily charts, lower prices meet higher RSI, a setup that preceded December’s 32% rally. Yet whales holding 10 million to 100 million ADA have shed nearly 400 million tokens since mid-January. Open interest sits at $407 million, down 54% from January peaks. Spot netflow flipped positive on Wednesday, moving $1.16 million back to exchanges. ADA struggles near $0.26 while large participants distribute rather than accumulate. A revenue problem explains why ADA is not the best crypto to invest in.

Mutuum Finance: Revenue to Stakers

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) generates fees from every loan and other activities on the protocol. A percentage of those fees goes to the buyback and distribution mechanism. This percentage is used to purchase MUTM on the open market and redistribute those tokens to stakers. This passive income stream has skyrocketed the new crypto into the spotlight amongst DeFi users and investors looking for the best crypto to invest in.

The Fixed Supply Window Nears Shut

Four billion MUTM tokens exist, and no more will ever be minted. Of that fixed pool, 1.82 billion, 45.5%, is allocated for the presale. More than 850 million have already been bought by early investors during the presale. Phase 7 of this campaign sells at $0.04. When the entire presale allocation is exhausted, the public launch will happen at $0.06. That step reflects only the initial listing for this new crypto.

Following launch, multiple catalysts align to support upward momentum. Exchange listings will broaden market access to new investors, the buyback-and-distribute system will incentivise long-term staking, and the lending ecosystem will establish recurring passive income generation, creating structural support for sustained growth.

Analysts model this convergence project as a move to $1.10. A $720 purchase today acquires 18,000 MUTM. At $1.10, that position becomes $19,800, a 27.5x expansion driven by fixed supply meeting revenue backed demand. This forecast makes MUTM the best crypto to invest in, even for a small investor looking to grow a small portfolio.

Peer to Contract Lending

Mutuum Finance’s Peer to Contract market pools assets from multiple lenders into shared liquidity contracts. Borrowers draw from these pools by posting collateral. Interest rates adjust algorithmically based on utilisation. A lender depositing $11,000 in USDT receives 11,000 mtUSDT, which appreciates as borrowers repay interest.

If pool utilisation sustains 10.5% APY, those mtUSDT tokens redeem for $12,155 after twelve months, $1,155 in passive earnings. Cardano offers no comparable mechanism. Holding ADA generates zero yield unless staked, and staking rewards come from inflation, not revenue. Lenders of this new crypto, on the other hand, earn from actual borrowing demand.

The Sepolia testnet already demonstrates this flow: users supply test assets, mint mtTokens, and observe value accrual in real time. The simulation includes four test assets: USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC. An automated liquidation bot monitors collateral health factors.

$100,000 Giveaway and Daily Incentives

Community incentives for MUTM allocate 5% of the total supply, 200 million tokens, for engagement programs. An ongoing $100,000 giveaway will be divided evenly among 10 winners, each receiving $10,000 in MUTM. Entry requires connecting a wallet and completing basic tasks.

Separately, a 24 Hour Leaderboard that resets daily at 00:00 UTC rewards the top buyer of the day with a $500 MUTM bonus, provided they execute at least one transaction within the window.

Why Outperformance Is Inevitable

Cardano depends entirely on speculative flow with no protocol fee flows to tokenholders. No buyback mechanism and no dividend structure distribute revenue. ADA’s $0.26 price reflects this absence of internal demand generation. MUTM, on the other hand, embeds demand generation into every transaction. Borrowers pay, lenders earn, stakers collect dividends.

The presale supplies the final discounted phase before the mainnet launch. Investors evaluating what crypto to buy now face two distinct propositions: an asset reliant on whale conviction that is currently exiting (Cardano), or an asset in its earliest stages of growth with steep upside (Mutuum Finance). To a smart investor, the choice is clearly the latter.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.