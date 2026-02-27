REX Shares announced the launch of an ETF that combines leveraged covered-call strategies across a variety of single-stock ETFs into one product.

At the same time, the crypto market continued with solid development, despite a short-term pullback. As a result, the search for the best crypto to buy now is in full swing as traders await solid gains in the future.DeepSnitch AI is one of the most popular picks as the project not only provides relief from short-term volatility, but its community projects 100x gains.

The project also announced that its analytics suite, powered by five AI agents, is nearly ready to ship as the core intelligence layer is live.

REX Shares bundles leveraged covered-call strategies

On February 26, REX Shares launched an innovative exchange-traded fund that bundles leveraged covered-call strategies across nine single-stock Growth & Income ETFs into one income-focused product.

The fund provides equal-weighted exposure to REX’s existing ETFs, targeting about 1.25x leverage on each underlying stock while writing covered calls on portions of the portfolio to generate weekly option premium income.

Holdings span crypto-linked names like Coinbase (COII) and Strategy (MSII), plus Nvidia (NVII), Tesla (TSII), Robinhood (HOII), and others.

GIF trades on Cboe Global Markets, with payouts primarily from covered call premiums, marking a step toward more accessible, income-generating exposure to high-growth and crypto-adjacent equities in a single ETF wrapper.

Meanwhile, the short-term pullback reiterated just how important it is to find the best crypto to buy now to avoid any rapid price swings.

Undervalued tokens today?

1. DeepSnitch AI: Live intelligence layer and dashboard preview confirm DSNT’s position as one of the market leaders in 2026

After a recovery phase, the bear market concerns are back, leading many to wonder what’s the best crypto to buy now to avoid the chop.

DeepSnitch AI is a solid contender. Hailed as one of the most promising crypto projects based on the trajectory alone ($1.76M was secured amid the downturn), community expectations became much more realistic after the team announced a series of development updates.

For starters, the preview of the analytics suite for trading powered by five AI agents is a clear winner. It demonstrates both the simplicity and the potential of the solution: all the analytics services are accessible from the main window.



This means traders can fire up the solution and find all the integral tools they need to achieve their full potential and avoid risks like honeypots or rugs. Case in point, one service tracks social sentiment swings in real time, the other finds breakout setups and hidden gems, and you can also plug a contract address into the LLM agent to get an instant audit.

The solution is already fully operational as the team revealed that the intelligence layer is live and kicking, and AI agents are getting more effective with each day.

Yet, DeepSnitch AI also represents a good deal for different types of traders. The entry is currently $0.04146, which could come with a high upside if 100x-300x projections come true. Whales can significantly boost their earnings by applying exclusive bonus codes (up to 300%) for their large allocations.

https://youtu.be/jVCQ30HIJj8

2. BNB: Does BNB have a good entry point?

According to CoinMarketCap , BNB hovered around $629 on February 26.

The bulls are gearing up to challenge the 20-day EMA. A successful close will strengthen the bullish setup, and a decisive close above $641 will allow BNB to go for the $669. The final stop in the pattern is $730.

Considering that BNB reached $1K last year, it means that the current entry makes BNB one of the most undervalued coins today, and by extension, the best crypto to buy now.

Do note that losing the February 26 level and closing below $570 will extend the downturn and potentially tank the price to $500.

3. Solana: Is the SOL dip worth it?

On February 26, SOL recovered to $87 following a pump the day prior, according to CoinMarketCap .

Similar to BNB, SOL is also a solid contender for the best crypto to buy now, as the coin still has some potential, even though sellers could start dumping at any minute. Losing the $87 line could lead to a downturn to $76 and open the drop to $67.

If the bulls stay on top of their game and keep the price solid, $95 is the next hurdle toward $117.

Final words: The true ticker is here

Bears are unfortunately back and have erased days of gains. However, it doesn’t mean you should bear up and avoid any traders. Instead, you can pivot into what many think is the best crypto to buy now - DeepSnitch AI.

The project has everything going for it. Along with the $1.76M momentum, the conviction is basically set in stone as DeepSnitch AI doubled down on its central intelligence suite and will deliver the working product long before the projected 100x listing.

If you jump in at this very moment, you’re in luck as applying DSNTVIP50 gives 50% extra tokens on $5K+, with the DSNTVIP300 basically delivering a life changing 300% bonus (about $90K additional DSNT tokens) on $30K+ allocations.

Get the true ticker in the DeepSnitch AI presale. Catch up on the latest community chit-chat on X or Telegram.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

