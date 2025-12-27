The cryptocurrency trading market in India has expanded rapidly in recent years. Despite growing adoption, Indian crypto traders still face challenges such as unclear regulations, limited INR on-ramps, high spreads on local exchanges, and restricted access to advanced trading tools. Because of these issues, many Indian users are shifting toward global crypto exchanges that offer better liquidity, competitive trading fees, and advanced features.

Among international platforms, BYDFi and MEXC are often compared by Indian traders. However, when evaluating crypto trading fees, ease of use, and long-term value, BYDFi clearly emerges as the better crypto exchange for Indian users.

This article provides a detailed BYDFi vs MEXC comparison, with a strong focus on fees, cost efficiency, and usability for Indian traders, explaining why BYDFi is the best choice for Indian crypto trading.

Understanding the Needs of Indian Crypto Traders

Indian crypto traders have unique requirements that directly influence their choice of exchange:

Limited availability of INR deposits on global exchanges





Dependence on P2P crypto trading or domestic platforms for USDT





or domestic platforms for USDT High sensitivity to crypto trading fees





Tax considerations such as TDS and capital gains on crypto trades





Because of these factors, Indian users prefer platforms that offer:

Low and transparent trading fees





Easy access for international users





Reliable crypto futures trading





Simple and beginner-friendly interfaces

BYDFi is specifically designed to meet these needs.

BYDFi Fee Structure: Transparent and Cost-Effective for Indian Users

BYDFi is known for its simple and transparent fee structure, making it one of the most user-friendly crypto exchanges for Indian traders.

Spot Trading Fees on BYDFi

BYDFi offers:

Spot trading fees of around 1%





Zero deposit fees (only blockchain network fees apply)





(only blockchain network fees apply) Fixed and transparent crypto withdrawal fees



Although some exchanges advertise lower fees under special conditions, BYDFi’s pricing remains consistent without hidden requirements, making it ideal for Indian traders who value predictability.

BYDFi Futures and Derivatives Trading Fees

BYDFi stands out as a top crypto futures trading platform for Indian users.

Key benefits include:

Low maker fees , ideal for limit orders





, ideal for limit orders Competitive taker fees on perpetual contracts





A stable environment for leverage trading and short-term strategies：BYDFi offers up to 200x leverage.

For Indian traders focused on futures, BYDFi offers excellent cost efficiency without complex fee tiers.

Why Indian Traders Prefer BYDFi

BYDFi has gained popularity among Indian crypto traders because it fits seamlessly into their trading process. Many users start by purchasing USDT through P2P platforms or domestic Indian exchanges and then transfer their funds to BYDFi using low-cost blockchain networks.

A growing number of users are also exploring how Indian traders use BYDFi to access global crypto markets, reduce trading friction, and benefit from transparent fee structures without relying heavily on local exchanges. Once onboarded, traders can take advantage of BYDFi’s clean interface, stable derivatives markets, and predictable trading costs.

Unlike exchanges that rely heavily on temporary promotions or token-based discounts, BYDFi offers a reliable long-term trading environment that aligns well with the practical needs of Indian users.

In 2025, BYDFI became the official cryptocurrency exchange partner of Premier League club Newcastle United, enhancing its global brand influence and reaffirming its commitment to building a trusted and impactful international cryptocurrency ecosystem.

MEXC Fee Structure: Competitive but Less Consistent

MEXC is widely known for aggressive fee promotions, particularly in spot trading. However, these benefits often come with conditions that may not suit every Indian trader.

MEXC Spot Trading Fees

MEXC frequently advertises:

Zero maker fees





Very low taker fees

While attractive on paper, these advantages are primarily suited for professional traders using advanced limit-order strategies. For many Indian users, changing fee structures and token-based incentives can create unnecessary complexity.

MEXC Futures Trading Fees

MEXC also offers low futures trading fees, but traders must closely monitor fee tiers, promotions, and token requirements—making it less beginner-friendly than BYDFi.

BYDFi vs MEXC: Which Is Better for Indian Crypto Traders?

From a purely numerical standpoint, MEXC may offer lower spot trading fees. However, fees alone do not define the best crypto exchange.

For Indian users:

BYDFi offers transparent and stable fees





BYDFi provides a superior crypto futures trading experience





BYDFi avoids reliance on native tokens for fee discounts

When evaluated holistically, BYDFi delivers better overall value.

Additional Cost Factors Indian Traders Should Consider

Liquidity and Slippage

BYDFi maintains healthy liquidity across major trading pairs and futures markets, ensuring smooth trade execution for Indian users.

Withdrawal and Network Fees

BYDFi supports multiple low-cost blockchain networks, allowing Indian traders to reduce transfer expenses.

Crypto Tax Responsibility in India

While neither exchange deducts Indian crypto taxes automatically, BYDFi’s clear transaction history helps traders track profits and remain compliant with Indian tax regulations.

Final Verdict: BYDFi Is the Best Crypto Exchange for Indian Users

After comparing BYDFi vs MEXC in terms of trading fees, usability, and overall experience, BYDFi stands out as the best crypto exchange for Indian traders.

While MEXC may appeal to users focused solely on ultra-low spot fees, BYDFi provides a more balanced, transparent, and user-friendly platform, especially for futures and derivatives trading.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.