Bitcoin Price Today, Latest XRP ETF Update and Remittix Wallet Enters Beta Testing

Bitcoin price today is holding firm near $116,000 as traders weigh whale movements and key resistance levels. Meanwhile, optimism builds around the latest XRP ETF update, with investors eyeing potential inflows that could boost Ripple’s momentum.

Adding to the week’s major developments, Remittix has officially launched beta testing for its crypto-to-fiat wallet, giving early users hands-on access to one of 2025’s most anticipated blockchain payment solutions.

Bitcoin Price Hovers Near Resistance Despite Heavy Selling

Bitcoin continues to dominate market attention as whale activity shakes up sentiment. A long-term holder recently sold over $4 billion in BTC for Ether and has resumed offloading, sparking fresh debates about supply pressure. With the BTC Price today hovering near $116,000, traders are closely watching whether this resistance level holds or breaks.

Despite volatility, analysts maintain a cautious but optimistic Bitcoin Price Prediction, highlighting whale moves, ETF speculation, and liquidity trends as critical drivers for the coming weeks in Bitcoin News.

XRP Price Today Pushes Higher On Strong XRP ETF Speculation

XRP has drawn strong attention in the markets as bullish momentum builds following renewed ETF speculation. The XRP Price today trades near $3 after breaking above key wedge resistance, a move many analysts see as a turning point.

If bulls defend the $2.9 level, upside targets include $3.4 and $3.6 in the near term. With institutional flows increasing, Ripple News suggests that an XRP ETF approval could add even more fuel to the current XRP Price Prediction outlook.

RTX Token Prepares For Multiple Exchange Listings In Coming Weeks

Remittix continues to attract heavy investor attention as it reshapes the global payments landscape. Trading at $0.1080 with over 663 million tokens sold and $25.8 million raised, the project proves that adoption is what drives growth.

Its PayFi model allows users to swap crypto for fiat in seconds, giving freelancers, small businesses, and global retailers a faster, cheaper way to settle payments. Beta testing of the Remittix wallet is now live, marking a huge step for the ecosystem.

Wallet beta testing is live with early users providing feedback

Remittix is fully verified by CertiK and ranked #1 for pre-launch tokens

Over $25.8 million raised with multiple CEX listings confirmed

Referral program pays 15% USDT rewards, instantly claimable daily

With BitMart and LBank already confirmed as upcoming listings, liquidity and exposure for $RTX will expand rapidly. Unlike meme-driven projects, Remittix is cementing itself as a reliable bridge between crypto and fiat, placing it in the same conversation as XRP while carving out its own unique edge.

