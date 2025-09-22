Bitcoin's Bull Run: Whale Activity & ETF Inflows Impacting Price, $150K Target Still In Sight?

By Roshan Aslam

Bitcoin’s price action has witnessed a general upward momentum in 2025. However, since mid-August, several factors have led to a consolidation phase, and it has remained unable to break the all-time high levels of $124,000. Despite the recent sluggish momentum, a deeper analysis remains positive for the continuation of the asset’s further bullish momentum in the coming months. Several top analysts have remarked on their hope for BTC touching the $150,000 mark by year's end, whereas other more ambitious projections put Bitcoin to the north of $200,000 by 2026.

However, while predictions of the future could be short-lived given the economic uncertainty across the world, there are a few aspects that are forcing the asset to come under pressure now. From whale movement to the slowdown of ETF inflows, several factors have been putting Bitcoin under pressure, leading to rising volatility. Despite this, the larger investor sentiment regarding BTC remains bullish at the moment, as many analysts have revealed that the sideways movement in the last few weeks could be the beginning of a significant bull run in the coming months.

Obstacles In Bitcoin’s Bull Run

While numerous factors remain at play to determine Bitcoin’s price action, it is two major whales who are turning out to be the most significant aspects at present. Collectively, they possess 2 lakh Bitcoins in their wallets, with one holding 80,000, and another 120,000. This uniquely positions them as significant market indicators. At present, both these whales are selling, and once they move away from their bearish stance, it will provide Bitcoin the required push towards making new all-time highs, towards $150,000 levels.

It is not just these two, but the overall market sentiment that is persisting at present, which has indications of other whales as well. In late August, a particular whale sold as many as 24,000 Bitcoins at a single transaction. This led to a systemic market stall and a projected loss of $500 million from different positions. Another wallet movement is of particular interest in this matter, as a long-term holder recently transferred 400 BTC for selling purposes, followed by the market fuelling the bearish stance with the sale of 2,000 Bitcoins while purchasing other VDAs.

Furthermore, the successive incidents, coupled with a noticeable slowdown in ETF inflows, have contributed towards rising volatility in the market. All of these aspects have led to the market correction we are witnessing at the moment. For example, Bitcoin came down about 12% after reaching an all-time high. This remains a natural correction, since many more retractions in the range of 25-28% have been witnessed previously, which have not disturbed the long-term projections.

Factors For Resuming Bullish Momentum

At the time of writing this article, Bitcoin is trading at over $110,000, and despite some concerns of more pullback, its long-term view remains bullish. However, the ongoing market correction could be halted when the selling pressure eases, and it could help BTC to continue towards the next all-time high levels. This would mean that the market would be looking for cues from the selling whales to complete their activities.

Beyond that, the most immediate factor for resuming the bullish momentum would be the easing of selling pressure from new whales or institutional investors, offering an indication to the retail investors to hold on as well.

Some analysts believe that over 50% probability exists that Bitcoin would be able to reach the levels of $150,000 in 2025 before a bearish market takes over. More ambitious projections estimate that by the end of 2025, institutional adoption may increase, along with mainstream acceptance — both factors that will contribute to a bullish stance in the coming months.

Supplementing this, some analysts have revealed that fear projection scores have gone down in recent months to neutral, and if the market steers clear of whale liquidity and large selling transactions, it would impact the market by establishing new all-time highs in the north of $150,000.

Tackle Volatility With Knowledge

Bitcoin is categorised as a risk asset, owing to the significant volatility it has.

While this often veers off retail investors, they must keep in mind to understand this fact and the market more comprehensively. At present, this asset is going through a correction, but the long-term projection remains bright for bullish momentum. As whales complete their selling activities and ETFs normalise inflow, the market can be expected to go through another bullish momentum, providing unprecedented value creation for investors.

However, it is important to understand the market sentiment correctly, as liquidity factors could change at any given time based on new developments, and investors must do their own analysis before making decisions.

(The author is the Co-founder & CEO of GoSats)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

