Bitcoin (BTC) Investors Load Up On This Cheap Crypto For Q1 2026 Upside Potential

When Bitcoin’s price enters a longer period of range trading, many investors shift part of their capital into smaller assets with growth potential. BTC has dominated headlines for years. But its size and liquidity now make large percentage gains harder without powerful new drivers. This dynamic has led some holders to add positions in emerging projects that are moving toward real product use. One cheap crypto in particular has drawn attention because it aligns product readiness with early pricing stages. As Bitcoin investors look toward long-term growth, this token is gaining traction as a possible complement to core holdings.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin remains the most widely held digital asset in existence. At the time of writing, BTC trades near $96,000 with a market capitalisation above $1.85T. Its deep liquidity and status as a store of value have made it a go-to asset during market uncertainty and growth cycles alike.

Despite its strong foundation, BTC’s recent price behaviour suggests a period of consolidation. Technical charts show resistance near $100K. When the price approaches these zones, upward momentum has often slowed. Resistance forms where sellers step in or buyers lose steam, which can lead to range-bound trading.

Investors are increasingly using part of their Bitcoin positions to gain exposure to tokens with early cycle potential. These assets are not meant to replace BTC, but rather to complement it with the possibility of higher relative upside as usage milestones arrive. One project that now appears on the radar of this group is Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

What Mutuum (MUTM) Finance Is Developing

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new cryptocurrency project developing a decentralised lending and borrowing protocol. Its goal is to support credit markets where users can both lend assets to earn yield and borrow using collateral under structured rules. The protocol prepares two main market models that work together:

Peer to Contract (P2C): In this market, users deposit assets into shared liquidity pools. In return, they receive mtTokens that represent their deposit positions. As borrowers use the pool, interest flows back into the pool.

For example, if someone deposits 2,500 USDC, they receive mtUSDC. As borrowing activity increases, the value of mtUSDC rises because interest accumulates in the pool. This creates an APY for depositors without needing to match with a specific borrower.

Peer to Peer (P2P): This market supports direct borrowing with collateral. Borrowers post assets and choose loan terms. Loan to Value (LTV) rules determine how much can be borrowed relative to collateral. For instance, at 65% LTV, $2,000 in collateral supports a $1,300 loan.

Presale Growth and Halborn Audit

Mutuum Finance has structured its token distribution into defined pricing phases rather than a single open sale. Each phase has a fixed allocation and a set token price. Once that allocation fills, the sale advances to the next tier at a higher price. This format mirrors what many DeFi projects used during their early development stages and gives early participants transparent entry levels ahead of the public launch.

The token currently sells at $0.04 in Phase 7, sitting below the confirmed launch price of $0.06. For many participants, this stage represents one of the last windows before the protocol enters its main deployment period. Participation has been broad rather than narrow. More than 18,800 wallets now hold MUTM, and the token offering has raised over $19.7 million to date.

Several experts that track supply progression and launch pricing place MUTM in a $0.20 to $0.30 valuation range as long as usage and liquidity deepen post-deployment. This would represent a 400% to 650% lift from the current $0.04 level.

Security has also been a major focus. Mutuum Finance completed an independent smart contract audit with Halborn Security, a respected firm in the crypto security space. The audit reviewed lending logic, collateral controls, interest rate mechanics, and liquidation rules.

V1 Launch Window and Stablecoin Plans

One of the key milestones that many investors are watching is the V1 launch. According to the project’s official X account, Mutuum Finance will first deploy its protocol on the Ethereum Sepolia testnet before completing final preparations for mainnet activation. This phase marks the transition from development into active usage. Once live, borrowing and lending activity, collateral posting, and interest flows begin producing on-chain data that markets can analyse.

Alongside the launch, Mutuum Finance plans to integrate stablecoin support into its credit markets. Stablecoins play a central role in lending protocols because they provide a predictable unit of account for borrowers and lenders. Borrowing stable value rather than volatile tokens helps reduce repayment risk and attract a broader range of credit demand.

For Bitcoin investors looking beyond BTC itself, Mutuum Finance could represent one of the potential best crypto cases emerging into early 2026. Its developing mechanics, launch timeline, and participation features have made it a name to watch as usage begins to shape value rather than headline cycles alone.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.