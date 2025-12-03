Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessCryptocurrencyCrypto For Kids: Binance Unveils Parent-Controlled Junior Saving App For Ages 6 To 17

Crypto For Kids: Binance Unveils Parent-Controlled Junior Saving App For Ages 6 To 17

Binance has launched Binance Junior, a crypto savings app for children aged 6 to 17, offering parental supervision, restricted transfers and education tools to build early financial literacy.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Binance is taking a bold step into family finance with the rollout of Binance Junior, a new app designed to let children and teens build crypto savings under full parental supervision. The platform targets users aged 6 to 17, allowing parents to create sub-accounts that help young users develop saving habits in a digital-first world where crypto continues to move closer to mainstream finance.

The company says the offering is designed as a long-term financial literacy tool rather than a trading product. Kids can earn on their holdings through Flexible Simple Earn, but activities related to trading and unrestricted transfers are blocked to ensure safety and compliance.

Parent-Led Setup and Strict Controls

Parents can deposit funds into a Binance Junior account through their own master wallet or via on-chain transfers. All movement inside the account triggers alerts, and parents can freeze or delete access instantly if needed. Transfers to non-parent adults are restricted, and users aged 13 or above can initiate transfers only within permitted limits and rules based on regional regulatory requirements.

While crypto adoption has seen rapid growth among young adults globally, Binance appears to be positioning this feature as an education-first experience rather than a gateway to speculation. The company describes the platform as a way to build responsible habits early rather than a tool for investment risk-taking.

Binance Frames It as a Family Finance Milestone

Yi He, Binance Co-Founder, framed the launch as a generational investment. "As parents who love our children, we not only nurture them in their early development but long-term growth with responsibility and wisdom—helping their ability to face real life challenges independently where financial health and literacy are key to preparing them for the future, especially as money is evolving." She added, "Today, parents can take the first steps to prepare for their children's financial future and equip them for the future financial landscape. Binance Junior is a family finance initiative that helps parents build crypto wealth and savings for their children and encourages them to teach and practice healthy financial habits for the next generation into adulthood."

Education Materials Included

Alongside the app, Binance has also released an illustrated book called "ABC's of Crypto", aimed at making complex concepts like blockchain and security digestible for children and beginners. The company says it was created to make crypto education “as easy as ABC,” supporting families learning together.

Phased Launch in Select Regions

Binance Junior will initially roll out in select markets and is accessible through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The company has not confirmed global rollout timelines but says expansion will continue based on regulatory approvals.

With financial literacy among younger users increasingly becoming a global priority, Binance is openly testing whether crypto can be introduced early in a structured, controlled environment while positioning itself as a first mover in the family-focused digital finance space.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 05:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Crypto Binance Cryptocurrency
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones
Technology
ABP Exclusive | 'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
States
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
Big Relief For Bengal Teachers: Calcutta High Court Restores 32,000 Jobs
Cricket
Virat Kohli Breaks His Own Record! Smashes 53rd ODI Ton vs South Africa
Virat Kohli Breaks His Own Record! Smashes 53rd ODI Ton vs South Africa
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget