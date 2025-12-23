The cryptocurrency market is down to an 8-month low of $2.93 trillion. This correction has erased the gains from the year earlier, putting investors under pressure. However, smart traders know that these moments often present good opportunities. When capital flows out of overvalued assets, the search for the best altcoins to buy begins.

While legacy tokens struggle to find support, DeepSnitch AI is breaking records, with its presale surging past $850,000 and the token price climbing more than 90% to $0.02903. The project is built on a foundation of "live utility" with over 21 million tokens staked.

Marketcap plunges amid rate hikes

The crypto market is facing a huge macroeconomic event and technical weakness. Data from CoinGecko shows that the total market capitalization fell to $2.93 trillion in late trading on December 18, its lowest level since April. This is a staggering 33% decline from the all-time high of $4.4 trillion set in October.

The Bank of Japan raised interest rates to 0.75% on the morning of December 19. Historically, tightening monetary policy is negative for risk assets like crypto. Although Bitcoin managed a surprise 2% bounce immediately following the news, the altcoin market remains in a bad state.

MN Fund cofounder Michaël van de Poppe warned that more short-term dumps are expected in the coming days. Investors are now forced to be selective, seeking undervalued altcoins just like DeepSnitch AI.

Best altcoins to buy: Finding value in the wreckage

DeepSnitch AI offers confidence through utility. It tops a list of the best altcoins to buy because it provides the tools traders need to profit in volatile conditions. Unlike speculative tokens, DeepSnitch AI offers a live dashboard of AI agents.

Three of its five agents, SnitchFeed, SnitchScan, and SnitchGPT, are active today, giving users real-time market signals and AI-driven insights in one interface. The full feature is to be out after the presale.

While the rest of the market, the DeepSnitch AI token price is up, currently sitting at $0.02903 after a 90% surge. The team has introduced the DSNTVIP100 promo code. It gives a 100% bonus on purchases over $5,000.

Even smaller investments over $2,000 qualify for a 50% boost through DSNTVIP50. With the January launch fast approaching and supply constrained by millions of staked tokens, DeepSnitch AI offers a huge upside.

Aster (ASTER): Airdrops in a bear market

Aster is attempting to generate momentum through its "Crystal" Stage 5 Airdrop on December 22. This event will distribute 1% of the total supply over six weeks.

Aster is trading with "bearish" sentiment and an "extreme fear" index. Price predictions forecast a 114% rise by December 2026, reaching $1. Although this is a respectable return, it does not give the immediate potential of a new launch like DeepSnitch AI. Investors seeking breakout altcoin picks might find Aster's growth too slow.

Pump.fun (PUMP): Legal risks cloud potential

Pump.fun has been on the wrong side of the news due to its involvement with memecoins, especially the increase in pump-and-dump scams. Recently, a US court has expanded a lawsuit against the platform. This legal uncertainty contributes to the token's "extreme fear" rating.

Prediction forecast states PUMP could rise by 115% in December 2026. However, it is risky to invest in a project with active litigation. DeepSnitch AI offers the same fast trading narrative without legal restraints.

Conclusion

With the total crypto market down to $2.93 trillion, it seems like the days of higher prices are over for crypto, and only projects with good utilities will thrive in this situation. DeepSnitch AI has proven its strength by defying the downturn. With over $850,000 raised, the price continues to climb.

Investors can get bonuses by applying the code DSNTVIP50 for a 50% bonus on purchases above $2,000 and DSNTVIP100 for a 100% bonus on buys over $5,000. These codes expire on January 1, and investors are advised to take advantage of this window before it’s too late.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.