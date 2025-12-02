Bearish Stance: What's Powering Bitcoin's Movement Following Red October?

By Roshan Aslam

October turned out to be disastrous for Bitcoin investors, as the world’s largest virtual digital asset (VDA) dropped almost 15% from all-time high levels. Dubbed ‘Red October’ by global experts and enthusiasts, Bitcoin fell below $108,000 in November, owing to a significant sell-off on October 19, followed by tremendous pressure that contributed to the overall market sentiment. In the meantime, macroeconomic factors such as rising inflation, the Federal Reserve’s policy regarding rate cuts, and the US-China trade standoff extended the consolidation phase.

At the time of writing this article, Bitcoin is trading at $103,119, down from the high of $110,440 on November 1, with a market capitalisation of 2.06 trillion. The vast majority of experts have dubbed this sell-off the mid-October selling; a fraction of them believe that this could be generating momentum for the next round of rally. However, a bullish rally remains improbable in the short term; an upward movement could be made possible given policy support, rising ETF inflows, and participation from institutional investors.

What happened in Red October

2025 turned out to be the year of milestones for Bitcoin, but come October, the market sentiment turned bleak. BTC witnessed its first Red October since 2018, and the impact led to erasing almost the entire gain it had accumulated over the year. It began with a liquidation of over $19 billion in mid-October and led to a sharp fall below the 200 DMA for the first time since 2022. Some experts have maintained that this drop is a signal of maturing; however, with the ongoing macroeconomic factors, US-China trade standoff, rising inflation, and the Federal Reserve’s inaction over policies, it does not provide much breathing space at the moment.

Further analysis shows that the market is yet to overcome the price inefficiencies, leading to chatter that another correction may be on the cards in the near future. Furthermore, the contemporary selling pressure impacts the risk asset significantly, and amidst the US government shutdown, could prove to be a major marker for short to mid-term future for investors and traders alike.

What’s Happening Now?

It is clear that Bitcoin’s price action is witnessing a pullback that is largely engineered by sentiment. According to a few analysts, it signals a healthy correction from inflated positions, something that will contribute to market rallies in the future. Analysis also shows that Bitcoin’s market capitalisation of $2.2 trillion includes significant investor confidence; however, with the price plunging below $105,000, the risk asset’s short-term future may come under more pressure.

At present, Bitcoin remains rangebound between $98,989 and $107,415, with the latter acting as a strong resistance zone. The $100,773 zone is offering medium support to the asset; however, a drop below that may lead to deeper corrections. With November being a historically bullish month, foundational strength and investor confidence will be at play for recovery in the short term, aspects that could change the market sentiment. However, the presence of mixed signals means that Bitcoin will require a breakout on either side, along with significant volume, and the trend could be determined only after.

Future Expectations

Bitcoin, at its present state, remains very close to a key point in its price action. If we look for bullish movements, a breakout from the $107,000 zone with good volumes could power its movement towards higher levels. However, for that to happen, ETF inflows and renewed participation from institutional investors will play a major role. Another Fed rate cut in December, although not with great odds, could also be helpful in this regard. The coming time will be decisive to ensure Bitcoin’s bullish movement is resumed, but a broad bull run will take some time to happen.

Realigning momentum remains the missing piece of the puzzle for Bitcoin at the moment, which could lead to algorithmic buying pressure. In the absence of such factors, BTC remains within a low energy oscillator for the rest of November. However, a combination of ETF inflows, along with signals of NUP ratio capitulation, may be indicating the arrival of a stable period, and could lead to bullish bias with a sustained closure above $107,000. Despite this, investors must be advised to keep their analysis in check and undertake appropriate due diligence before making the final decisions.

(The author is the Co-founder & CEO of GoSats)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.