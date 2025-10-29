Analysts Rank Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Among Top 3 Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Every market cycle brings a few standout performers that rise above expectations. As the crypto industry regains momentum heading into 2026, investors are looking for fresh projects with strong fundamentals and room to grow. While popular meme tokens like Pepecoin (PEPE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) continue to hold attention, analysts are now adding a new name to their top crypto list — Mutuum Finance (MUTM). This new DeFi project is gaining traction for its structured roadmap, audited smart contracts, and product development.

Pepecoin (PEPE)

Pepecoin (PEPE) became one of 2023’s biggest viral successes, driven largely by online hype and community engagement. The token currently trades near $0.000009 USD, with a market value around $4.4 billion USD. Despite this strong capitalization, the token’s massive supply of over 420 trillion makes sharp price increases difficult.





Analysts highlight resistance near $0.000010–$0.000011 USD, while strong support remains around $0.0000088 USD. Without new catalysts or expanded use cases, PEPE’s growth has slowed, and trading volumes have dropped from their early peak.

Looking ahead, most forecasts suggest only limited upside. If market sentiment improves, PEPE could revisit the $0.000012–$0.000014 USD range, but analysts expect modest returns — possibly around a 1.3x–1.5x gain. As the meme coin narrative cools, investors are starting to look for tokens tied to real on-chain activity and measurable demand.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains one of the best-known meme coins in the market, but its momentum has slowed. SHIB trades at roughly $0.000012 USD, giving it a market value of about $6 billion USD. Resistance sits near $0.0000135–$0.000015 USD, while support holds around $0.000011 USD.





Despite several attempts to expand utility through its Layer-2 network, Shibarium, and token burns, SHIB continues to struggle with slow growth. Its enormous token supply — over 589 trillion — makes it difficult to sustain price rallies.

Analysts predict that even with favorable conditions, SHIB may only rise by 1.4x–1.6x, as it competes in a crowded market without strong new utility drivers. This has led many investors to search for newer, lower-cost cryptocurrencies with higher upside potential — such as Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol built on Ethereum. It aims to make DeFi more transparent, efficient, and accessible. The project combines two complementary markets — pooled lending for major tokens and flexible markets for smaller ones.

When users deposit tokens into Mutuum Finance’s liquidity pools, they receive mtTokens, which automatically generate interest as borrowers repay loans. For example, a user depositing $5,000 worth of USDT could earn 10–12% APY, or roughly $500–$600 per year in passive income, depending on lending activity.

All loans on Mutuum Finance are over-collateralized, meaning borrowers must provide more value than they borrow. The platform’s Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios range from 75–80% for stable assets to 35–40% for riskier ones, helping protect lenders against losses.

Presale Progress and Investor Interest

Mutuum Finance’s presale has drawn growing attention for its transparent structure. The project has already raised over $18.1 million USD from more than 17,500 holders, making it one of 2025’s largest ongoing token sales.

Out of the total 4 billion tokens, around 1.82 billion (45.5%) are allocated for the presale. So far, over 780 million tokens have been sold, with Phase 6 priced at $0.035 USD and 77% allocated. Once this stage sells out, the price will rise by about 20%, moving closer to the confirmed launch price of $0.06 USD.





From its initial price of $0.01, MUTM has already surged 2.5x, giving early buyers a clear advantage. The presale uses a fixed-price, fixed-allocation system, ensuring transparency and rewarding early participants without hidden price swings.

To keep participation active, Mutuum Finance runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This adds engagement and transparency to the presale process.

Utility, Oracles, and Analyst Predictions

Mutuum Finance focuses on creating real utility and long-term value for its token rather than short-term hype. Its buy-and-distribute model plays a key role in this. A portion of the platform’s lending revenue is used to buy MUTM tokens directly from the open market. These purchased tokens are then shared with users who stake their mtTokens. This constant cycle of buying and redistributing keeps steady demand for MUTM and rewards long-term participants.

The platform also plans to integrate reliable oracle systems like Chainlink to provide accurate and real-time asset prices. This is vital for maintaining fair lending and borrowing conditions. By using oracles, Mutuum Finance could ensure that loan and collateral values always match real market prices. This reduces the risk of manipulation and increases trust among users.

Analysts believe this combination of transparent utility and stable operations gives MUTM strong growth potential. If the roadmap continues as planned, forecasts suggest the token could rise to $0.30–$0.40 by 2026, which would mean an 8x–10x increase from the current presale price. In more optimistic scenarios, where the platform sees fast adoption and high lending activity, some analysts even predict a possible climb to $0.50–$0.60 within the same timeframe.

The Takeaway

Mutuum Finance’s long-term roadmap includes launching a USD-pegged stablecoin, backed by on-chain collateral. This stablecoin will help maintain predictable borrowing and repayment conditions within the ecosystem, giving users access to a reliable, stable currency.

While meme coins like PEPE and SHIB continue to rely on community hype, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building value through structured lending markets and on-chain transparency. With its strong presale performance, audited smart contracts, and upcoming V1 launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025, the project is shaping up to be one of the potential best crypto to buy now for long-term growth potential.

