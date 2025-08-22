3 High-Potential Cryptos Investors Are Watching To Repeat Bitcoin’s Historic Run

Bitcoin’s run from cents to tens of thousands is the benchmark for crypto growth. Investors are seeking projects with the same upside. Three choices include Ozak AI, Ethereum, and Solana. Each has strong fundamentals and adoption potential to follow Bitcoin’s path.

Ozak AI: A $0.005 Entry With $1 Ambition

Ozak AI ($OZ) is the presale token everyone is watching. The current Phase 4 $OZ token price is $0.005, already 400% up from its initial price of $0.001. Over 183.93 million tokens have been sold, raising $2.11 million so far. The next phase will double the price to $0.01, and the long-term target is $1, representing a potential 1,000x ROI from the initial price and 200x from the current price for early investors.

Built for financial markets, Ozak AI integrates real-time analytics and machine learning with decentralized infrastructure. Its system includes the Ozak Stream Network (OSN) for instant data, DePIN for distributed storage, and Prediction Agents that let users build AI models without coding. This setup turns raw data into actionable insights for traders and institutions.

The Ozak AI platform has also formed strategic partnerships with SINT, Hive Intel, and Weblume, which strengthen its technology and expand the ecosystem.

🤝 Ozak AI x SINT 🤝



🚀 We’re teaming up with @sinthive - the 1-click AI upgrade platform turning Web2 & Web3 apps into voice-driven, autonomous powerhouses.



✨ Together we’ll explore how Ozak AI’s 30ms market signals can flow through SINT’s plug-and-play agent stack, opening… pic.twitter.com/y0jbv2lKlg — Ozak AI (@OzakAGI) August 5, 2025

The $OZ token drives the platform, covering transactions, governance, and access to custom AI tools. Tokenomics reveal a 10 billion supply, split between presale (30%), ecosystem growth (30%), reserves (20%), team (10%), and liquidity (10%). As AI and blockchain merge, Ozak AI presents itself as a project investors take to have a similar rise to the exponential scale as Bitcoin.

Ethereum: The Veteran Adapting for Long-Term Growth

Ethereum is the foundation of decentralized applications. Its current price is $4,301, its market cap is $519 billion, and there are 120.7 million ETH in circulation. Daily volume is $42.96 billion.

Ethereum transitioned to proof-of-stake in The Merge, reduced energy consumption, and set up for scalability. Over 3,000 dApps already run on the network, in finance, gaming, and more. Layer 2 upgrades and Ethereum Improvement Proposals will reduce fees and increase efficiency.

Analysts say Ethereum’s flexibility is its greatest strength. Like Bitcoin, it has weathered multiple market cycles and is still here. That staying power makes Ethereum an asset for long-term investors.

Solana: Speed and Scale in Action

The SOL price is at the level of $181,72 and the market capitalization is at the level of $98.14 billion with 540 million SOL in circulation. The 24hr trading volume is $5.04 billion.

The hybrid consensus of Proof of History and Proof of Stake allows thousands of transactions per second, many more than most others. Developers are building in DeFi, NFTs, and gaming with its speed and low fees.

Solana has built both technical credibility and investor support. Being named Crypto of the Year is a big deal and means it has the potential to follow in Bitcoin’s footsteps.

Conclusion

Ozak AI, Ethereum, and Solana have all got something that’s got investors' attention in 2025. Ozak AI is at $0.005 with AI-driven use cases and a target of $1. Ethereum is proving itself with upgrades and ecosystem growth. Solana is fast and scalable. These three are the ones investors are watching to repeat Bitcoin’s move.

Disclaimer: This is a featured article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.