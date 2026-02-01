‘Waste Of Time’: Ashneer Grover Compares Budget 2026 To Shark Tank Jibe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, best known for his role as a judge on Shark Tank India, has reacted sharply to the Union Budget 2026, calling it a “bilkul time waste” in a post on social media platform X. Grover’s remarks came hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament on Sunday. Taking a dig at the Finance Minister’s speech, Grover compared the Budget to a reprimand he once delivered to a participant on Shark Tank India.

Grover Jibe Sparks Budget Debate

“This budget reminded me of my rebuke on Shark Tank to one of the pitchers: ‘Bilkul time waste kiya aapne – apna bhi aur humara bhi!’” Grover wrote. His post triggered a flurry of reactions online, with several users echoing his criticism and describing the Budget as disappointing. Some users said the speech failed to meet expectations, while others defended the government, calling the Budget “okay” and urging patience. Finance Minister Sitharaman, who presented her ninth consecutive Budget, outlined measures aimed at boosting manufacturing, infrastructure and economic self-reliance under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.

Tax Slabs Status Quo Debated

However, the announcement that income tax slabs would remain unchanged emerged as a major talking point. The Budget also proposed a reduction in Tax Collected at Source (TCS) from 5 per cent to 2 per cent on education and medical expenses under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, along with plans to scale up manufacturing across seven priority sectors. Reactions to the Budget have been mixed. While opposition leaders criticised it for offering little relief to the middle class, several industry leaders welcomed its focus on healthcare, technology, semiconductors and manufacturing.