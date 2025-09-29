Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, relies predominantly on imports to satisfy domestic demand, with recycled gold contributing only a minor share. Because bullion is traded in US dollars on international markets, fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate directly influence the prices paid by Indian buyers.

On the domestic front, retail gold prices are determined not just by global benchmarks but also by a complex structure of taxes. Import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and various state-level levies collectively increase the final cost for consumers, often pushing prices well above international rates. Globally, gold continues to react to shifts in bond yields, central bank monetary policies, and broader economic uncertainty. Its enduring status as a safe-haven asset ensures sustained demand, particularly during periods of geopolitical tensions or financial market volatility.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 10,685 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,655 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 10,700 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,673 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 10,670 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,640 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 10,670 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,640 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 10,670 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,640 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 10,670 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,640 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 10,675 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,645 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 10,670 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,640 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 10,675 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,645 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 10,685 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 11,655 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).