'Air India To Fully Resume International Flights By October 1,' Says CEO Campbell Wilson

Air India’s international operations are set to be fully restored by October 1, 2025, following a voluntary “Safety Pause” that began in June. CEO Campbell Wilson confirmed the phased resumption started on August 1, after flight AI171 experienced an incident that prompted the airline to temporarily scale back its services for enhanced safety checks.

In a communication addressed to Maharaja Club members, Wilson reiterated that passenger safety remains the airline’s top priority. He revealed that Air India has completed extensive inspections of its Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft under the close supervision of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). These checks, he said, revealed no safety issues. Additional evaluations were also carried out on the fuel control switch mechanisms of Boeing 737 and 787-8 aircraft, yielding equally reassuring results, according to an ANI report.

Safety Pause Used For Upgrades And Review

First announced on June 19, the “Safety Pause” involved a temporary reduction in flights to facilitate more thorough pre-flight inspections and to accommodate airspace restrictions in the region. During this period, the airline advanced several maintenance and reliability enhancement initiatives. “We continue to work closely with regulators, maintaining full transparency and ensuring that every action we take aligns with the highest standards of safety and care,” Wilson said.

Air India’s flights are monitored in real time through its Integrated Operations Control Centre, and each aircraft undergoes multiple layers of safety checks before departure. Crew and engineering teams continue to receive ongoing training at the Air India Training Academy, following globally recognised safety protocols.

Audits and Global Partnerships Strengthen Oversight

Wilson highlighted that Air India complies with a Safety Management System recognised by both the DGCA and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). In addition to annual DGCA inspections, the airline also participates in a bi-annual IATA Operational Safety Audit. “The DGCA recently described Air India’s audit findings as ‘entirely normal’ for an airline of its size,” Wilson noted.

Since its privatisation, Air India has partnered with global consultancy Oliver Wyman/CAVOK for a comprehensive safety evaluation and enlisted Boeing to support its Operational Efficacy Program. These efforts aim to modernise internal systems and enhance performance.

Addressing Disruptions, Enhancing Passenger Experience

Acknowledging recent service disruptions, Wilson assured customers that remedial actions are underway. He also confirmed that the airline’s fleet retrofit programme is progressing as scheduled, promising improvements to the in-flight experience.

“So, whenever you choose to fly with Air India, know that your trust is valued and your journey safeguarded by our entire Air India family,” Wilson added.