Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusiness'Air India To Fully Resume International Flights By October 1,' Says CEO Campbell Wilson

'Air India To Fully Resume International Flights By October 1,' Says CEO Campbell Wilson

Air India’s flights are monitored in real time through its Integrated Operations Control Centre, and each aircraft undergoes multiple layers of safety checks before departure

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 05:45 PM (IST)

Air India’s international operations are set to be fully restored by October 1, 2025, following a voluntary “Safety Pause” that began in June. CEO Campbell Wilson confirmed the phased resumption started on August 1, after flight AI171 experienced an incident that prompted the airline to temporarily scale back its services for enhanced safety checks.

In a communication addressed to Maharaja Club members, Wilson reiterated that passenger safety remains the airline’s top priority. He revealed that Air India has completed extensive inspections of its Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft under the close supervision of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). These checks, he said, revealed no safety issues. Additional evaluations were also carried out on the fuel control switch mechanisms of Boeing 737 and 787-8 aircraft, yielding equally reassuring results, according to an ANI report.

Safety Pause Used For Upgrades And Review

First announced on June 19, the “Safety Pause” involved a temporary reduction in flights to facilitate more thorough pre-flight inspections and to accommodate airspace restrictions in the region. During this period, the airline advanced several maintenance and reliability enhancement initiatives. “We continue to work closely with regulators, maintaining full transparency and ensuring that every action we take aligns with the highest standards of safety and care,” Wilson said.

Air India’s flights are monitored in real time through its Integrated Operations Control Centre, and each aircraft undergoes multiple layers of safety checks before departure. Crew and engineering teams continue to receive ongoing training at the Air India Training Academy, following globally recognised safety protocols.

Audits and Global Partnerships Strengthen Oversight

Wilson highlighted that Air India complies with a Safety Management System recognised by both the DGCA and the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). In addition to annual DGCA inspections, the airline also participates in a bi-annual IATA Operational Safety Audit. “The DGCA recently described Air India’s audit findings as ‘entirely normal’ for an airline of its size,” Wilson noted.

Since its privatisation, Air India has partnered with global consultancy Oliver Wyman/CAVOK for a comprehensive safety evaluation and enlisted Boeing to support its Operational Efficacy Program. These efforts aim to modernise internal systems and enhance performance.

Also Read: RBI’s New Moves: Easier Claim Settlement For Families Of Deceased Depositors, SIP Access For Treasury Bills

Addressing Disruptions, Enhancing Passenger Experience

Acknowledging recent service disruptions, Wilson assured customers that remedial actions are underway. He also confirmed that the airline’s fleet retrofit programme is progressing as scheduled, promising improvements to the in-flight experience.

“So, whenever you choose to fly with Air India, know that your trust is valued and your journey safeguarded by our entire Air India family,” Wilson added.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Air India International Flights DGCA Campbell Wilson Safety Pause Flight Inspections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi To Visit China For SCO Summit, First Trip Since 2020 Galwan Clash: Report
PM Modi To Visit China For SCO Summit, First Trip Since 2020 Galwan Clash: Report
Cities
Uttarkashi Cloudburst Death Toll Rises To 5; CM Pushkar Dhami Reviews Damage On Ground — Updates
Uttarkashi Cloudburst Death Toll Rises To 5; CM Pushkar Dhami Reviews Damage On Ground
Business
Trump Calls India A ‘Dead Economy’, RBI Responds: We’re Contributing More To Global Growth Than US
‘Dead Economy’? We’re Growing At 6.5%, Contributing 18% To World GDP: RBI Responds To Trump
Business
Stock Market Extends Losing Streak; Sensex Sheds 166 Points As RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged
Stock Market Extends Losing Streak; Sensex Sheds 166 Points As RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget