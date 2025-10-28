Air India Flight’s Viral Cockroach Drama: The Funniest Logbook Entry You’ll Read This Week

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessAir India Flight’s Viral Cockroach Drama: The Funniest Logbook Entry You’ll Read This Week

The official note, written by an aircraft maintenance engineer (AME), described the pest as being “hanged until death,” leaving netizens in splits over the creative phrasing.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
A Dubai-bound Air India flight has sparked laughter across social media after an unusual cabin logbook entry recorded the “execution” of an unwanted passenger: a cockroach. 

Cockroach Makes Mid-Air Appearance

The incident reportedly occurred on Air India flight AI 315 from Delhi to Dubai on October 24, when a passenger noticed a live cockroach crawling inside the cabin. 

The issue was reported to the crew, who escalated it to maintenance engineers upon landing. In a twist that blended aviation protocol with humour, the AME recorded the incident in the cabin defect logbook with the now-viral line: “Cockroach hanged until death.”

Aviation journalist Jagriti Chandra shared the image of the log entry on X, writing, “An entry in Air India’s cabin defect log recorded that a live cockroach was discovered by a passenger. The rectification note wryly mentioned that the matter was dealt with… conclusively. Khalaas (finished), Dubai style.”

Internet in Stitches Over 'Dramatic Justice'

The post quickly took off online, with users adding their own dose of humour. “The Bhagat Singh of cockroaches,” one person quipped. Another joked, “Was the body surrendered to the family or not?” A third commented, “The cockroach should have been deboarded midflight through the emergency door.” Others playfully wondered if the “convicted” insect had received a fair trial.

While Air India has not commented officially, the log entry has earned cult status among aviation enthusiasts, standing out as one of the most unique pieces of cabin documentation in recent memory. Many social media users even suggested the airline should preserve the logbook page in a museum dedicated to aviation humour.

Past Incidents: Creepy Crawlers Take Flight

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Air India has had to deal with uninvited insect guests. In August, passengers on a San Francisco–Mumbai flight encountered cockroaches mid-air. The airline confirmed that two passengers spotted small cockroaches in the cabin during the first leg of the flight, which included a scheduled stopover in Kolkata. 

The crew promptly relocated the affected passengers and carried out a thorough cleaning operation during refuelling in Kolkata before the aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 09:46 AM (IST)
Air India Netizens Air India Flight Cockroach
