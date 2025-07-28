Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Adani Total Gas Sees Q1 SurgeWith More CNG, 3,800 EV Chargers, & First Biogas Station

ATGL revenue from operations grew to Rs 1,491 crore, up 21 per cent year-on-year. But higher gas procurement costs ate into profitability.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 08:05 PM (IST)

Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) reported a strong start to FY26, marking a 16 per cent year-on-year increase in overall gas volumes, even as margins came under pressure due to rising input costs. The company’s efforts in infrastructure expansion, new customer additions, and e-mobility continue to reflect its commitment to India’s energy transition.

CNG Reach Widens, PNG Homes Near 1 Million

In the April–June quarter, ATGL added three new CNG stations, bringing its network to 650 outlets. Its piped natural gas (PNG) service also grew steadily, reaching over 9.89 lakh homes with the addition of nearly 27,000 new connections. On the industrial and commercial front, the company now serves 9,456 customers, having added 157 new ones during the quarter.

Total CNG and PNG sales hit 267 MMSCM, a notable 16 per cent rise compared to the same quarter last year. CNG alone grew by 21 per cent, while PNG volumes climbed 6 per cent.

“During the quarter, we achieved a robust year-on-year volume growth of 16%, driven by a 21% increase in CNG volumes,” said Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director and CEO of Adani Total Gas. “We are continuing expansion of our CGD networks across all 34 Geographical Areas (GAs)… EV charging points have increased to over 3,800.”

Margins Narrow Despite Higher Revenue

Revenue from operations grew to Rs 1,491 crore, up 21 per cent year-on-year. But higher gas procurement costs, up 31 per cent due to increased reliance on premium-priced new well and HPHT gas, ate into profitability. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 301 crore, slightly down from the Rs 308 crore recorded in Q1FY25. Net profit also slipped to Rs 162 crore from Rs 177 crore a year earlier.

“As a result of our continued efforts to build a robust gas sourcing portfolio, enhanced operational efficiency and digitalisation of processes, we have ensured 100% reliability of supply and continuation of prudent pricing to our consumers both for PNG and CNG,” Manglani said.

Green Mobility and Strategic Tie-Ups on the Horizon

Beyond gas distribution, Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd ramped up its electric vehicle charging infrastructure, which now includes 3,801 charging points across 26 states and union territories. In Haryana, the group commissioned its first compressed biogas (CBG) station under Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Ltd.

Looking ahead, ATGL is betting on partnerships to accelerate growth. A recent tie-up with Jio-bp will allow select ATGL outlets to offer Jio-bp’s premium petrol and diesel, while Jio-bp stations within ATGL’s authorised areas will add CNG dispensing units.

“Looking ahead, we are focused on expanding not only our CGD infrastructure… but also our LNG, e-mobility solutions, and CBG businesses,” Manglani said. “We remain fully committed to supporting India’s energy transition by providing low-carbon solutions across industrial, household, and transportation sectors.”

In another positive development, the company’s ESG performance rating, assessed by CRISIL, moved from “Adequate” to “Strong”, with a score improvement from 59 to 61, signalling growing confidence in ATGL’s sustainability roadmap.

Published at : 28 Jul 2025 08:05 PM (IST)
