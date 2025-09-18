Adani Cement Sets World Record With Largest Raft Foundation For Umiya Dham Temple

Adani Cement has achieved a milestone by completing what is being recognised as the world’s largest raft foundation for a religious structure. The feat, carried out at Umiya Dham near Ahmedabad, highlights the company’s ability to combine engineering scale, logistical precision, and sustainable innovation.

In partnership with PSP Infra, Adani Cement poured 24,100 cubic metres of its proprietary ECOMaxX M45 low-carbon concrete in an uninterrupted 54-hour operation.

The massive exercise required 3,600 tonnes of cement, the support of 26 strategically positioned ready-mix concrete plants, more than 285 transit mixers, and over 600 skilled professionals working in shifts.

The continuous pouring was carefully managed to avoid cold joints while ensuring consistent quality and optimal temperature control throughout the process.

The foundation, measuring 450 feet by 400 feet with a depth of eight feet, will anchor the 504-foot Jagat Janani Maa Umiya Temple, set to be supported by 1,551 Dharma Stambhs. With this, Adani Cement has established a new benchmark for religious infrastructure projects, blending cultural significance with world-class engineering.

Sustainability at the Core

A notable feature of this achievement was the use of ECOMaxX low-carbon concrete. Incorporating 66 per cent supplementary cementitious material, the mix enabled a 60 per cent reduction in carbon emissions. The company’s proprietary Coolcrete formulation ensured placement temperatures stayed below 28 degrees Celsius, reducing thermal stress. Embedded thermocouples continue to monitor the foundation’s durability in real time.

Vinod Bahety, CEO of Adani Cement, emphasised the significance of the project: “Umiya Dham is set to become an iconic spiritual landmark, spanning 60 acres and representing an investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crore. This project is not just about setting world records — it embodies the quality, scale, speed, and purpose that defines Adani Cement. The successful raft casting is a living testament to our philosophy: where faith drives innovation, and innovation uplifts entire communities.”

Cultural and Spiritual Significance

The Vishv Umiya Foundation, which is spearheading the temple development, hailed the milestone as a moment of pride for India’s cultural and engineering legacy. RP Patel, President of the Foundation, said: “This world-record foundation of Jagat Janani Maa Umiya temple is a proud moment for India’s cultural and engineering heritage. Adani Cement’s proven expertise in mega-project execution made them our natural partner.”

Witnessed by over 1,000 people at the site and more than 10,000 virtually, the event underscored the project’s cultural resonance and its role in creating a spiritual nucleus at Jaspur.

Building on a Legacy

Adani Cement’s accomplishment at Umiya Dham adds to its track record of landmark contributions in infrastructure and real estate. The company has previously been involved in iconic projects such as the World One Tower in Mumbai and the Chenab Railway Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir. With the Umiya Dham Temple, it extends its expertise into spiritual infrastructure, merging advanced engineering with devotion.

This latest feat not only demonstrates Adani Cement’s engineering capabilities but also reinforces its commitment to sustainability and cultural heritage, establishing new standards for future infrastructure projects.