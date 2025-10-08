Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessAyurveda Revolution: 10,000 Wellness Hubs To Power India’s Self-Reliant Health Mission

Patanjali aims to make India self-reliant and boost the global wellness industry by 2025, with plans to list four firms by 2027 and open 10,000 wellness centres worldwide.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s health and wellness sector is expanding rapidly. Patanjali claims that Ayurveda and Yoga have improved the lives of millions in recent years. The company said that under the leadership of Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, Patanjali is now preparing to reach new heights. By 2025, its vision is to make India self-reliant while giving the wellness industry a strong global identity. The company added that its goal is to ensure Ayurvedic products reach every Indian household and that ancient practices like Yoga and Pranayama become integral parts of modern life.

Patanjali stated, "Our vision is not limited to selling products but emphasises holistic health, sustainable agriculture, and digital innovation." The company’s next major plan is to set up 10,000 wellness centers across India and overseas, offering Yoga sessions, Ayurvedic consultations, and natural therapies. Swami Ramdev said, "This will help popularise Yoga across the world."

Patanjali Plans to List Four Companies by 2027

Patanjali shared, "These centers will use digital apps and wearable devices to help people monitor their health from home. The company plans to list four of its firms by 2027, aiming to reach a market capitalisation of ₹5 trillion. This step will give a new boost to the wellness industry, as the health products market is growing at a rate of 10–15% annually."

The company added, "In terms of marketing, Patanjali will focus on the digital space in 2025. To target young audiences, campaigns will be run through YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and influencer collaborations. SEO and content marketing will be used to boost searches for keywords like ‘Ayurvedic health products.’ The company is also building new factories and farms to grow its own raw materials and keep products affordable. The range of organic foods, health supplements, and personal care items will expand. By linking with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, farmers will be empowered, strengthening the rural economy."

Global Partnerships and Research Expansion

Patanjali claimed, "Investing in research and development will bring new herbal formulations offering personalised health solutions. For global expansion, partnerships will be formed in countries such as the UAE, the US, and Canada. With eco-friendly packaging and sustainable practices, the company aims to become a green brand. Challenges like legal issues and inflation exist, but they will be overcome through Ramdev’s credibility and honest marketing."

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
