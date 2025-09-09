ZeroB Introduces H2OHH: India’s First Water Bottle Purifier

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: ZeroB proudly unveils the H2OHH, a revolutionary, bottle-sized water purifier delivering instant, electricity-free, and hassle-free purification in a sleek, on-the-go form factor.

Available in two premium variants - BPA-free Tritan and Stainless Steel (SS304) the H2OHH is the perfect companion for modern, health-conscious lifestyles.

Built with ZeroB’s patented ExSil Nano Silver Technology, the H2OHH eliminates 99.99% of bacteria and viruses instantly, offering unmatched safety and convenience wherever you go.

Key Features & Benefits

Two Premium Variants: Choose between the lightweight and durable Tritan body (₹1,499) or the long-lasting SS304 Stainless Steel body (₹2,499). Both are available in multiple attractive color options to match your lifestyle.

Designed for re-use One H2OHH bottle = 3,000 plastic bottles saved! Every refill reduces single-use plastic waste, making it a smart choice for you and the planet. No Power: Functions entirely without electricity. Simple, effective, and maintenance-free.

Functions entirely without electricity. Simple, effective, and maintenance-free. Designed for Everyday Life: At 600 ml capacity, H2OHH is compact enough for your gym bag, backpack, or office desk, while stylish enough to complement your daily routine.

Pricing & Availability

Tritan Variant: ₹1,499 (inclusive of taxes)

Stainless Steel Variant: ₹2,499 (inclusive of taxes)

Both variants are now available on the ZeroB Online Store

About ZeroB

ZeroB innovates to deliver clean, safe, and sustainable hydration solutions for modern lifestyles. With the launch of H2OHH, the brand expands its mission, making advanced water purification accessible anytime, anywhere.

Website: www.zerobonline.com/h2ohh/

