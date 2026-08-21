The average retail crypto portfolio is concentrated in two or three large-cap assets. Ethereum. Bitcoin. Solana. Positions built at $2,000, $60,000, $150. Positions that have appreciated, positions that have corrected, and in most cases, a 30–50% drawdown from peak that the holder has simply accepted as "the market."

The holders who diversified early into a fixed-price presale on a live, high-throughput project at the right structural moment did not wait for the drawdown to reverse. They allocated a small, fixed amount into an asset where the entry price was set, the supply was finite, and the window was closing.

Sanect Network (SNCT) is that allocation right now.

A privacy-first Layer 1 blockchain, live on mainnet, delivering 12,000 TPS at 400ms block times, with a fully operational ecosystem: swap, orderbook DEX, cross-chain bridge, native domains, staking, governance, and airdrop. Privacy is the architecture, not the feature. Every transaction is confidential by default, and the full 12K TPS is available without a single millisecond of penalty.

The 1% community presale is open at $0.05 per token at sale.sanect.com. The estimated listing price is $1.00. The one-year privacy-market projection is $500 per SNCT.





The $10,000 ETH Bag vs. the $100 SNCT Allocation

A $100 allocation at $0.05 secures 2,000 SNCT. At the listing price, that is $2,000. At the one-year target, that is $1,000,000. The $10,000 Ethereum position that is down 40% from its peak would need a 10x recovery to match the one-year target on a $100 Sanect allocation.

This is not a call to sell Ethereum. This is a call to not let a 1% finite allocation at $0.05 on a live 12K TPS privacy chain pass by while you wait for the large caps to come back.

The $0.30 ETH buyers did not wait for the correction to end. They entered at the fixed price, in the finite window, before the listing. The 1% allocation at $0.05 does not reopen.

For more information:

Website: sanect.com Presale: sale.sanect.com

X: x.com/sanectnetwork Telegram: t.me/sanectnetwork

FAQs

Do I need to sell my existing holdings to enter Sanect?

No. The community presale is a fixed-price allocation. A $100 or $500 entry is sufficient to secure a position. The 1% allocation is finite and will close when fully distributed.

Is the mainnet actually live?

Yes. The swap, orderbook DEX, bridge, domains, staking, governance, and airdrop are all operational on mainnet. This is not a presale for a project that will ship in six months. The chain is processing transactions now.

What is the one-year target and how is it derived?

~$500 per SNCT, derived from current privacy-sector market valuations for 12K TPS privacy infrastructure. It is a market projection, not a guarantee. All crypto assets carry risk of total loss.

Disclaimer: This press release is not a solicitation for investment or financial advice. Past performance of Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, or any asset is not indicative of future results. The one-year target is a market-derived projection, not a guarantee. Cryptocurrency involves substantial risk, including total loss of capital. Practice due diligence and consult a qualified advisor before investing.

MEDIA CONTACT ·

Sanect Network · press@sanect.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.