XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, India’s oldest business school, has announced the opening of admissions for two of its flagship Executive Education programmes designed to address contemporary leadership and governance challenges - the Executive Diploma in Advanced Business Strategies for CXOs (Batch 3) and the Post Graduate Certificate in CSR Leadership (PGCCSRL).

Both programmes are offered through XLRI’s Virtual Interactive Learning (VIL) platform, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to high-impact, flexible and globally relevant executive education.

Executive Diploma in Advanced Business Strategies for CXOs (Batch 3)

XLRI has opened admissions for Batch 3 of its highly regarded Executive Diploma in Advanced Business Strategies for CXOs, a programme tailored for senior professionals and aspiring C-suite leaders with a minimum of 10 years of work experience. Previous batches have attracted a diverse cohort of leaders with an average experience of 17–18 years, spanning multiple industries.

The programme is designed to equip experienced professionals with the strategic insight, enterprise-wide perspective and leadership acumen required to navigate complex business environments marked by digital transformation, regulatory shifts, global competition and evolving stakeholder expectations.

The curriculum adopts a forward-looking, cross-functional approach, covering areas such as Corporate Finance and Valuation, AI Strategy in the Digital World, Corporate Governance and Strategic Leadership, Entrepreneurship and New Venture Creation, and enterprise-level decision-making. Delivered by XLRI’s distinguished faculty, the programme blends academic rigour with real-world applicability, enabling participants to strengthen their ability to drive transformation and long-term growth.

On successful completion, participants will be awarded the Executive Diploma in Advanced Business Strategies for CXOs and will become eligible for XLRI Alumni status, subject to fulfilling academic requirements.

Post Graduate Certificate in CSR Leadership (PGCCSRL)

Alongside the CXO programme, XLRI also invites applications for the Post Graduate Certificate in CSR Leadership (PGCCSRL), a specialised programme aimed at developing professionals capable of designing, leading and governing impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability initiatives.

The PGCCSRL programme responds to the growing importance of responsible business, ESG integration and social impact governance in today’s corporate and institutional landscape. It is designed for CSR practitioners, development sector professionals, corporate managers and leaders engaged in sustainability, social impact and inclusive growth initiatives.

Through a carefully curated curriculum, the programme focuses on CSR strategy, policy and law, stakeholder engagement, programme design and evaluation, sustainability frameworks, and ethical leadership. Participants gain both conceptual clarity and practical tools to manage CSR initiatives that align business objectives with societal needs.

Continuing XLRI’s Legacy in Executive Education

Speaking on the announcement, XLRI reaffirmed that both programmes reflect the institution’s long-standing philosophy of developing responsible leaders for the greater good. By offering advanced learning pathways for senior executives and CSR leaders alike, XLRI continues to strengthen the industry–academia bridge, combining strategic excellence with ethical and social responsibility.

With over seven decades of leadership in management education, XLRI’s Executive Education portfolio is trusted by professionals across sectors for its academic credibility, practical relevance and values-based approach.

For Programme Details & Applications:

Executive Diploma in Advanced Business Strategies for CXOs: https://www.xlri.ac.in/executive-education/vil/long-term-courses/executive-diploma-advanced-business-strategies-cxo

Post Graduate Certificate in CSR Leadership (PGCCSRL): https://xlri.ac.in/executive-education/vil/long-term-courses/pgccsrl

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.