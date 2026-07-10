CabBazar: Why One-Way Road Trips Are India’s Smartest Travel Choice

The Indian road trip is changing.

For years, road travel followed a familiar pattern: drive to a destination, spend a day or two there, and return by the same route. Today, travellers are breaking away from that model.

Whether it’s a spontaneous weekend getaway with friends, a family vacation, a business trip that turns into a leisure break, or a pilgrimage covering multiple destinations, more Indians are choosing one-way journeys over traditional round trips.

The trend is especially visible as travellers look beyond a single destination. Instead of visiting one place and heading back immediately, they’re creating flexible, multi-city itineraries that let them explore more without worrying about the return journey. Monsoon road trips continue to be among the country’s most popular seasonal travel experiences.

Travel Is Becoming More Flexible

A typical weekend plan today looks very different from what it did a few years ago.

Instead of booking a return journey in advance, travellers are keeping their options open.

A group travelling from Delhi → Rishikesh may decide to continue to Mussoorie if the weather is pleasant. Someone heading from Bengaluru → Coorg may extend the holiday to Chikmagalur and Mysuru before returning by train or flight. Families visiting Agra often combine the trip with Mathura or Fatehpur Sikri, while spiritual travellers are increasingly covering circuits like Khatu Shyam, Ayodhya or the Mathura-Vrindavan belt over multiple days.

The journey is no longer about travelling from Point A to Point B. It’s about making the most of every stop along the way.

The Data Reflects The Shift

CabBazar’s internal travel insights highlight how rapidly traveller behaviour is evolving.

70% of bookings on the platform are now one-way journeys.

82% of travellers book within 48 hours of departure.

68% finalise their booking within just 24 hours of travel.

Friday and Saturday departures contribute nearly 64% of booking revenue, reflecting the growing popularity of weekend escapes.

The data also shows clear travel patterns.

Business travellers continue to dominate routes such as:

Delhi → Chandigarh

Delhi → Jaipur

Mumbai → Pune

Bengaluru → Chennai

Bengaluru → Hyderabad

Meanwhile, leisure travel remains strongest on routes like:

Delhi → Agra

Delhi → Haridwar → Rishikesh

These routes see a noticeable surge during long weekends and the monsoon season.

Why One Way Travel Makes Sense

For travellers, flexibility is no longer a luxury; it’s an expectation.

Driving your own car on an intercity journey often means managing fuel expenses, toll payments, parking, vehicle wear and the long drive back home. Conventional round-trip bookings also require travellers to commit to a return date before the holiday has even begun.

For travellers planning a One way cab, the appeal is simple: pay only for the journey they take, avoid unnecessary return charges and keep the trip flexible enough to extend if the destination deserves another day.

This has also led to the rise of multi-city holidays.

Instead of following the traditional Delhi → Manali → Delhi route, travellers are choosing itineraries like Delhi → Rishikesh → Mussoorie → Dehradun, returning by flight or train. Similar patterns are emerging across southern and western India as travellers combine multiple destinations into one seamless road trip.

Making Road Travel Simpler

As travel behaviour evolves, customer expectations are changing too.

Travellers want transparent pricing, dependable service and fewer surprises.

CabBazar addresses these expectations through features such as:

True One-Way Pricing

Toll-inclusive fares

Lowest Price Guaranteed

Verified drivers

Service across 3,000+ cities

24×7 customer support

These features allow travellers to focus on the journey instead of calculating fuel costs, toll expenses or return logistics.

That expectation is especially clear for anyone comparing a Delhi taxi service for airport transfers, business meetings or outstation travel. Whether the trip starts in the capital or ends there, travellers increasingly want the same thing: clear pricing, reliable service and the freedom to travel without rigid plans.

Commenting on the changing landscape of road travel, the CEO of CabBazar said:

“Indian travellers today are looking for flexibility above all else. They’re planning shorter, more frequent trips, exploring multiple destinations and increasingly choosing one-way travel over traditional round trips. Our booking trends clearly show this shift, with nearly 70% of journeys now being one-way. Modern travellers don’t want to pay for a return they may never take, they want the freedom to explore, change plans and travel at their own pace.”

The Road Ahead

India’s travel story is no longer defined by fixed itineraries.

It’s being shaped by spontaneous plans, long weekends, multi-city holidays and the freedom to discover more than originally planned.

This monsoon, whether it’s a quick escape to the hills, a pilgrimage with family, a business visit or a cross-state road trip with friends, one-way travel is giving Indians the flexibility to experience the journey on their own terms.

And perhaps that’s the biggest travel trend of all: not travelling farther, but travelling smarter.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.