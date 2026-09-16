Who is Tag Markets? The clearest answer begins with the problem the company was created to address.

When Tag Markets took shape in Colombia in August 2023, its founders believed too much of the Forex and CFD brokerage industry had begun to look the same. Many firms provided access to similar markets through familiar platforms, comparable account structures and customer journeys that were increasingly difficult to distinguish.

The objective was not to reinvent foreign exchange trading. It was to improve more of what happened around it.

That idea became the foundation for Tag Markets, a Forex and CFD brokerage built around technology, product development and the wider infrastructure surrounding the trading experience. From the outset, the company focused on areas such as onboarding, account design, copy trading, reporting, partner technology and education rather than treating market access as the entire proposition.

The approach also helps explain what “a new generation of traders” means in the context of the business. It is not simply an age category. It describes users entering financial markets in an environment where digital choice, faster access, self-directed learning and different levels of participation are increasingly normal.

Those users do not all want the same experience.

Some traders prefer to analyse markets independently and make every decision themselves. Others may want to review an established strategy before deciding whether they want to follow it. Newer participants may spend more time learning basic concepts before choosing how they want to engage with the market.

Tag Markets has developed its model around those differences.

Its proprietary CopyX platform allows clients to review available traders and strategies, examine historical results and decide whether qualifying trading activity should be replicated automatically. Clients who prefer to trade independently can continue to do so.

The significance lies less in copy trading itself than in the choice it represents. A modern brokerage increasingly has to recognise that clients can arrive with different levels of knowledge, confidence and preferred involvement.

Education addresses another part of that journey.

Tag Markets provides free Forex education through video courses, written learning material and live training sessions. The resources give clients an opportunity to build their understanding before deciding how they want to participate. Trading still involves risk, and education cannot guarantee results, but easier digital access makes clear information increasingly important.

The company has also developed different account structures rather than organising the entire experience around one format. The principle is consistent: traders differ in capital, experience and objectives, so the brokerage environment has to accommodate more than one type of participant without becoming unnecessarily complicated.

The same thinking extends beyond retail clients.

Professional partners and introducing brokers interact with a brokerage differently from individual traders. Their needs include onboarding, account activity, reporting and client management. Tag Markets developed proprietary partner technology around those functions, reflecting the operational reality that not every user needs the same interface.

This broader infrastructure is central to understanding the company today.

Tag Markets reports that it passed one million clients in May 2026 and has recorded more than $820 billion in transactional volume. Those are company reported figures, but they provide context for the scale at which the brokerage now operates and the importance of systems capable of supporting a varied international audience.

Growth also changes the meaning of differentiation.

A younger business can stand out through a new product or a different message. At greater scale, the test becomes whether the wider experience remains clear while the company serves more users, introduces new tools and supports different ways of participating.

That approach can be seen across Tag Markets’ account structures, copy trading technology, partner infrastructure and educational offering. None of those elements defines the company alone. Together, they reflect a broader view of what a brokerage should provide once basic market access is already assumed.

Tag Markets’ stated long term ambition is to compete with the largest Forex brokerages globally. That remains an ambition rather than an achieved position. What is more useful today is the business model already visible beneath that goal.

Tag Markets is ultimately a brokerage shaped by the belief that market access alone is no longer enough to differentiate an online trading business. Its development has centred on what comes around that access: the technology, choices, information and infrastructure through which clients interact with the market.

That may be the clearest answer to the question of who Tag Markets is today.

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