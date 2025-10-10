We360.ai, one of India’s fastest-growing SaaS startups, today announced the successful close of its $2 million funding round. The round was led by GSF with participation from SucSEED Indovation Fund, Campus Fund, along with prominent industry leaders including Anirudh Singla (Founder, Pepper Content), Chandrakant Tanna (Founder, TSS Consultancy), George Sam (Co-Founder, MindGate), Guhan Muthuswamy (Co-founder, Mindgate) Dinesh Agarwal (Founder, IndiaMART), Dinesh Gulati (Co-Founder, IndiaMART), Rajesh Sawhney (Founder, GSF), Vishal Gondal (Founder, GOQii)

Based in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, We360.ai represents the new wave of world-class technology emerging from India’s Tier-2 cities, showing that groundbreaking SaaS companies can be built outside the traditional startup hubs.

What Our Investor Says

We see We360.ai emerging as a global platform to enhance employee productivity in enterprises across the world. The founding team has cracked the code and has the right vision and execution to scale in different markets.

—-Rajesh Sawhney

Powering the Future of Work with AI Agents

Backed by fresh funding, our priorities will center on:

Expanding AI Agents

1- Agent Clara — Unbiased Chief of Staff

What Clara Does:

Sends automated weekly & monthly productivity reports .

. Benchmarks performance across teams, regions, and projects.

Flags emerging risks before they hit clients or budgets.

2- Agent Emily — Upskilling & Workforce Development

What Emily Does:

Detects real skill gaps through analytics.

through analytics. Maps task complexity against performance to pinpoint struggles.

Recommends specific learning paths—not generic ones.

3- Agent Ethan — Talent & Workforce Planning

What Ethan Does:

Detects early burnout risk across teams.

across teams. Identifies bench strength and underused capacity.

and underused capacity. Enables smarter resource planning with proactive insights.

Investor’s Comment

We have always believed that technology, when applied thoughtfully, has the power to transform how businesses operate. We360.ai has the promise to lead that transformation in workforce analytics with its AI-driven platform. Built in India for the world. Their potential to deliver scalable solutions that enhance productivity and empower organizations worldwide resonated with me, and we are excited to be part of their growth journey.

—- George Sam- Co-founder & Business head,Mindgate Solutions

A Journey of Growth & Recognition

In just 4 years, We360.ai has emerged as a homegrown success story:

Fastest Growing SaaS Startup from Madhya Pradesh. Youngest CEO from M.P. to raise institutional venture capital. 100% Cash Positive operations.

4 Recognized in Forbes Fastest Growing Companies and featured for Best Customer

Support in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Consistently ranked #1 on G2 for the past 24 months. Recognized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji as fastest growing start up of MP Named among TiE Global’s Top 200 Emerging Companies. Ranked #2 on Forbes Advisor. Honored as SoftwareSuggest’s Enterprise Quadrant Leader.

10.Trusted by over 6,000+ Companies and deployed over 100k users across 18+ countries.

Founder’s Message

Arnav Gupta, We360.ai’s Founder & CEO:

“This funding is a major step in our mission to empower the future with AI. It strengthens our ability to help enterprises boost productivity, make smarter decisions, and build AI managers. With this support, We360.ai is accelerating the transformation of workplaces globally.”

What Our Investor Says

“We360.ai has been a key part of our portfolio since their very first funding round, and we’ve witnessed firsthand their relentless focus, execution discipline, and visionary leadership.We strongly believe We360.ai will play a pivotal role in transforming how enterprises drive productivity in a digital-first world. We remain proud to support their journey as active investors, with larger capital as they raise their third round of funding”

—- Vikrant Varshney Co-Founder & Managing Partner of SucSEED Indovation Fund

About We360.ai

Founded in 2021, We360.ai is a workforce analytics platform that helps enterprises monitor productivity, manage efficiency, and empower decision-making through AI-driven insights. Trusted by 6000+ customers with 120K+ Users across IT, BFSI, and enterprise sectors, We360.ai is redefining how companies optimize human capital in the modern workplace.

For more information, visit www.we360.ai.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.