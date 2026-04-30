Use Bybit Referral Code Z1234 to Claim Exclusive Crypto Trading Bonuses

Bybit Referral Code: Z1234 (2026 Updated)

The official Bybit referral code is Z1234. When you sign up using this code, you can unlock a welcome bonus of up to $4,800, depending on your deposit and trading activity. Bybit is one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchanges, trusted by over 2 million users worldwide.

Bybit Referral Code 2026

Bybit Referral Code Z1234 Signup Rewards $40 Bonus Bybit Updated Code Z1234 Refer and Earn 30% Trading Commissions Bybit EU Referral Code Z1234

About Bybit

Bybit is a global cryptocurrency exchange that launched in March 2018. It was built for traders who want a smooth, fast, and professional trading experience. One of the things users love most about Bybit is how quick and reliable it is even during times of high market activity.

The platform is super user-friendly, whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader. It comes with a powerful charting system, an advanced order setup, and lets you make up to three manual withdrawals a day, which gives you more flexibility with your funds.

You can also check our post on Blofin referral code, where we have a guide on how to sign up and earn money.

What is Bybit Referral Code?

The Bybit referral code is Z1234. When you use this code while signing up or depositing on Bybit, you get access to exclusive perks like an unlimited discount on trading fees, which helps you save money every time you place a trade.

But that’s not all. Bybit also has a referral program. When you share your own referral code with friends and they start trading, you can earn up to 30% commission on their trading activity.

How to Apply Bybit Referral Code and Get $40 Bonus

First of all you need to visit the registration page After that, you will need to tap on the sign up button on the registration page. Make sure that your email address is valid and that you have entered a valid password

Enter ByBit Promo Code: Z1234 to get a $40 bonus.

Then tap the Submit Button, select No, and then verify your email address with the secured OTP.

How to Complete KYC

Login & Go to dashboard and tap on profile icon & click on verification Now click on the verify button & Upload your Aadhar card photo and selfie. Your KYC will be approved instantly.

How do I get a referral code for Bybit?

Open the Bybit website or Bybit app for sharing the referral code. Now click to open the profile icon from the top right corner. After that, click on the referral program from the sidebar, now scroll it. And you will see your referral code; click it for copying. Or generate your QR code or referral link to share via LinkedIn, Telegram, Talk, Line, Etc.

How Does the Bybit Referral Program Work?

The more you invite, the more rewards you get! Once your referees become qualified referees and complete their trading goals (including Buy and Sell), you can earn up to 400 USDT from each referee's trade and they can earn up to 180 USDT in coupons.

Why Choose Bybit?

Traders can leverage up to 100x with Bybit's margin and futures trading. For Bitcoin, Bybit users can get 100x leverage, and for other currencies, they can get 50x leverage. Additionally, customers can take out short-term insurance. A variety of features are available both on the website and on the mobile cryptocurrency app for advanced traders.

How Do Bybit Trading Fees Work?

Bybit offers traders a cost-effective fee structure. Traders will only be entitled to the benefits of the VIP or Bybit Loyalty program for the spot and derivatives markets, which have been just launched as part of the new VIP program.

By contrast, limit orders are placed at a predetermined price and executed when the market price matches the limit or exceeds it. It depends on when a Limit Order gets filled whether it is a maker or a taker order.

Taker Fee: Order Value × Taker Fee Rate

Maker Fee: Order Value × Maker Fee Rate

Conclusion

If you’re signing up on the Bybit app, make sure to use the referral code Z1234. This code gives you access to one of the best sign-up bonuses, helping you get started with extra rewards right away.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.