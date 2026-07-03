India’s eye health landscape is changing rapidly. Longer screen hours, hybrid work routines, reduced outdoor exposure, irregular sleep, and rising metabolic disorders are reshaping how eye problems develop and progress. Complaints such as digital eye strain, chronic dry eye, worsening myopia, early visual fatigue, and screen-related headaches are no longer limited to office workers. Children, students, and older adults are increasingly affected as well.

What makes modern lifestyle eye concerns different is their slow, cumulative nature. These conditions often begin with mild discomfort and progress quietly unless evaluated in time. As a result, the hospitals leading this space are not those offering single-point treatment, but those that combine diagnostics, preventive care, behavioural guidance, and long-term monitoring.

Rather than listing institutions by similarity, this feature looks at five eye hospitals in India that approach lifestyle-related eye problems from distinct but complementary angles, reflecting the complexity of modern visual demands.

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

At AIIMS, lifestyle eye concerns are often seen at their most advanced stage. As a national referral institution, its Dr. Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences evaluates patients whose symptoms have progressed beyond routine care.

The institute frequently manages severe dry eye disease, complex myopia-related complications, optic nerve stress, and diabetic eye conditions linked to long-term lifestyle and systemic factors. What sets AIIMS apart is its ability to study these conditions in depth, correlating ocular findings with neurological, endocrine, and metabolic health.

AIIMS also plays a key role in understanding how modern living affects eye disease patterns. Research emerging from the institute has contributed to better clinical understanding of computer-related vision issues, ocular surface disorders, and progressive myopia. For patients, AIIMS offers depth, academic rigour, and access to multidisciplinary care when lifestyle-related eye problems become medically complex.

2. Eye7 Eye Hospitals, Delhi NCR

Among private institutions, Eye7 Eye Hospitals has developed one of the most structured and comprehensive responses to modern lifestyle eye concerns. With multiple centres across Delhi NCR and more than three decades of experience, Eye7 has aligned its clinical services closely with the realities of screen-heavy urban living.

Eye7 addresses lifestyle eye problems at multiple levels. Patients presenting with digital eye strain, fluctuating vision, or chronic discomfort undergo detailed assessments that go beyond standard vision checks. These evaluations include tear film analysis, corneal surface mapping, binocular vision testing, and retinal screening, allowing clinicians to identify early functional stress before permanent damage sets in.

A distinguishing feature of Eye7 is the breadth of solutions available within one system. Management plans may include advanced dry eye therapies, vision ergonomics counselling, customised spectacles or contact lenses, myopia control strategies, and refractive correction where appropriate. In 2024, Eye7 expanded its capabilities with US-FDA approved Wavelight Plus InnovEyes, AI-powered laser platform, offering highly personalized correction for patients whose work and lifestyle demand sustained visual accuracy.

Eye7’s strength also lies in integration. Lifestyle-related complaints are managed alongside in-house cornea, retina, glaucoma, cataract, and neuro-ophthalmology teams. This allows early detection of secondary risks, such as glaucoma in long-term screen users or retinal stress in patients with metabolic disorders. For many urban patients, Eye7’s continuity of care and structured follow-up make it a central hub for long-term visual health.

3. L V Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad

L V Prasad Eye Institute approaches lifestyle eye concerns from a preventive and public health perspective. As a non-profit institution with a strong academic foundation, it focuses on early detection, awareness, and evidence-based management.

The institute sees a high burden of dry eye disease, progressive myopia, and occupational vision problems. Rather than waiting for advanced disease, LV Prasad emphasises timely intervention and patient education. Its multi-tier care model allows patients to receive appropriate evaluation and treatment at different levels, depending on disease severity.

This structure is particularly effective for lifestyle eye conditions, which often require monitoring over years rather than immediate surgical solutions. LV Prasad’s contribution lies in building scalable models that address lifestyle eye problems across diverse populations, not only in urban centres.

4. Sankara Nethralaya, Chennai

Sankara Nethralaya is widely respected for its disciplined clinical approach and strong diagnostic framework. In the context of lifestyle eye concerns, the hospital’s focus is on identifying underlying pathology that may present as routine discomfort.

Patients with chronic eye strain, dry eye symptoms, or visual fatigue undergo thorough evaluation to rule out corneal, retinal, or neurological causes. Shankar Netralaya’s approach is cautious and evidence-driven, often favouring conservative management and long-term observation over quick intervention.

This diagnostic depth is especially valuable in modern lifestyle eye care, where symptoms may mask early disease. The hospital’s strength lies in separating functional stress from structural pathology, ensuring patients receive appropriate and timely care.

5. Aravind Eye Hospital, Tamil Nadu

Aravind Eye Hospital is best known for its efficiency and scale, but its role in lifestyle eye health is often understated. Through high-volume screening and standardised outpatient services, Aravind identifies lifestyle-related eye problems at an early stage.

The hospital network manages refractive errors, early cataract changes, and ocular surface disorders commonly linked to modern living. Its systematic approach ensures that patients who might otherwise ignore mild symptoms receive timely evaluation.

By integrating lifestyle eye care into its broader service model, Aravind contributes to reducing the long-term burden of preventable visual impairment, particularly in populations with limited access to regular eye examinations.

Modern Concerns Need Modern Solutions

Eye problems linked to modern lifestyles behave differently from traditional eye diseases. They develop slowly, fluctuate with daily habits, and often affect both comfort and performance rather than vision alone. Screen exposure, artificial lighting, poor ergonomics, stress, and limited outdoor activity place constant demand on the visual system. As a result, treatment today must go beyond prescribing drops or changing spectacles.

Effective care today starts with early diagnosis using advanced eye evaluations that detect subtle stress on the ocular surface, focusing system, and retina. Management also needs to be personalised. Treatment may combine medical therapy, optical correction, ergonomic guidance, and, when suitable, refractive solutions that reduce visual load rather than just improve clarity. Equally important is follow-up, as lifestyle eye concerns change over time.

As digital exposure increases, eye care must adapt to modern living. Hospitals that not only use advanced technology but also practice long-term monitoring and patient education are better equipped to manage these evolving visual challenges.

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