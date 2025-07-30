These Top Crypto Coins Under $1 Are Heating Up: One May Not Stay Cheap For Long!

Traders looking for outsized potential at entry-level prices have no shortage of action in 2025. Coins like BlockDAG, Ethena (ENA), Hedera (HBAR), and Stellar (XLM) have climbed their way into the spotlight thanks to a mix of strong momentum, growing ecosystems, and key technical signals.

Some are powering through multi-week rallies; others are locking in presale traction that rivals exchange-listed coins. Each one is priced under a dollar, but their fundamentals, volume surges, and breakout setups are anything but low-tier. In a market where timing matters, these four names are leading the current list of top crypto coins under $1 to keep on your radar.

1. BlockDAG: Presale Crypto That’s $0.0016 Now, with $1 Forecasts Post Listing

Sitting at just $0.0016 until August 11, BlockDAG (BDAG) isn’t another cheap coin chasing attention. It’s one of the most explosive setups under $1 right now. With more than $356 million raised, 24.4 billion BDAG coins sold, and 28 batches completely sold out have placed this presale among cryptos that have broken records.

Early buyers have already seen a 2,660% ROI in the current batch 29. But those buying right now are set for even bigger returns of 3025% at launch due to a special price for a limited time. The price of BDAG coins has been locked at $0.0016 until August 11. Once the presale ends, BDAG will list at $0.05, delivering 3025% returns. But that’s just phase one.

Forecasts post-launch are circling the $1 mark, which is a 62,400% leap from today’s rate. That kind of upside isn’t based on hope, but actually built on real traction. BlockDAG runs on its own layer 1 using DAG tech, which handles transactions in parallel instead of one by one, clearing the way for faster speeds and lower costs.

It’s already home to a growing community: over 200,000 holders and 2.5 million users mining BDAG on the X1 app. BDAG’s not a coin struggling for relevance. It’s building scale before it even hits exchanges. For anyone scanning the top crypto coins under $1, this one isn’t waiting around for momentum. It’s already creating it.

2. Ethena (ENA): Liquidity Surge Fuels Climb Toward $0.50

Ethena’s (ENA) recent breakout has landed it back on watchlists across the market. After surging nearly 98% over the last month, ENA is now approaching the $0.50 zone, which is a key psychological level that traders often watch for momentum-based moves.

What makes ENA’s rise especially notable is the $2 billion in 24-hour volume backing it. That kind of liquidity isn’t typical for a token in its price range, suggesting real conviction behind the rally. While the pace of growth might cool in the short term, ENA’s positioning among the top crypto coins under $1 speaks to its growing relevance in current trading cycles.

3. Hedera (HBAR): Momentum Builds as Price Tests Higher Zones

Hedera (HBAR), which is currently trading at around $0.2740, has quietly stacked a 95% gain over the past 30 days, entering price levels it hasn’t touched in months. Its current uptrend comes with increasing volume, nearing $1 billion in daily trades, which is an important indicator that demand is coming from more than just short-term noise.

The token’s climb signals growing market interest in HBAR’s hashgraph-based infrastructure, which offers an alternative to traditional blockchains in terms of scalability and consensus. While macro trends could still affect its pace, HBAR’s recent action puts it squarely in discussions around top crypto coins under $1 that are gaining real traction.

4. Stellar (XLM): Technical Reversal Signals New Chapter

Stellar (XLM) is finally back in motion. After months of muted price action, it has surged over 95% in the past month, now hovering just below the $0.50 threshold. This rally has been matched by a steady increase in trading volume, recently nearing $900 million in 24 hours.

Technically, XLM has broken out of a long consolidation phase, and the momentum suggests a shift in sentiment. If the $0.50 mark is breached cleanly, it could open up more bullish setups. In the broader mix of top crypto coins under $1, Stellar is showing signs that its quiet phase may be over.

Which One’s More Than Just Hype?

Ethena’s liquidity surge, HBAR’s technical run, and Stellar’s trend reversal have put these projects in the ring with serious upside. But BlockDAG’s presale traction, supported by more than $356 million raised, 200,000 holders, and a 3025% ROI window before August 11, shifts the conversation.

BlockDAG is the only Layer 1 network here that’s still in presale and priced this low at just $0.0016 until August 11. While all four assets deserve attention among the top crypto coins under $1, BlockDAG stands out not just for price, but for delivering real momentum before ever hitting exchanges.

Disclaimer: This is a featured article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.