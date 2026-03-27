Thesafetymaster Announces Comprehensive Annual Safety Handholding Program For Industries

Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) [India], March 27: TheSafetyMaster, a prominent safety consultancy, training, and technology solutions company, has declared the opening of its extensive Yearly Safety Handholding and Changeover Program. This program aims to assist industries in enhancing their safety systems, enhancing the workforce, and incrementally targeting the Zero Accident Goal.

The program launched by the Founder of TheSafetyMaster, Sanjeev Paruthi, resolves a significant gap observed in various industries, as organizations tend to emphasize compliance, but with regard to establishing system-driven but uniform safety performance. This venture will help transform that through providing formal, ongoing, and viable safety assistance on an annual round-the-clock basis.

Safety is seen by most companies as a checklist or audit process. That will not help in the long run, said Sanjeev Paruthi. Leadership involvement, behavior change, and safety needs systems. The aim of the program is to unite all three in an organized and quantifiable manner.

Continuous Improvement of Safety.

Contrary to conventional ways of running consultation founded on short-term contracts, TheSafetyMaster Annual Safety Handholding Program is established to create a long-term connection. It also makes sure organizations are not only putting systems in place to ensure safety, but they are also taking care of their maintenance, enhancing, and continually measuring it.

The program emphasizes preventive measures of risks instead of corrective action. It helps organizations to discover risks at the earliest level, execute preventive controls, and understand safety performance through organized systems and electronic devices.

This practice assists the companies in relinquishing control over audits to the establishment of internal safety capability and proprietorship.

Complete Protection on All keys Safety Compartments.

The program gives end-to-end support in all the major safety areas necessary in an industrial business:

Expert Services and Safety Handholding Annual.

Regular site visits, audit, review, and strategic input provide organizations with unending expert guidance. This keeps these safety systems up and running, up to date, and industry standards compliant.

Fire Audits and Fire Safety software.

One of the gravest sources of threat within the industrial setting is that of fire. The program also involves an elaborate assessment of the fire protection systems, checks on compliance, and suggestions on what they need to better their emergency preparedness and response capacity.

Electrical Safety Evaluation and Standards.

Electrical hazards are neglected until there is an electrical incident. The SentinelOfSafety performs consistent evaluations in order to find the risks, increase the efficiency of the system, and ensure adherence to the safety standards.

Process Safety Management (PSM).

Process Safety Management is critically required in the case of industries with hazardous operations. The program assists companies in establishing an organized risk identification, control mechanisms, and monitoring to mitigate large-scale incidents.

Implementation Design Safety Software Systems.

One of the key aspects of the program will be including digital safety tools. These are permit to work, incident management, Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment (HIRA), audit management, behaviour-based safety (BBS), and KPI dashboard.

The tools have assisted organizations in monitoring safety performance in real time, enhancing accountability, and making decisions based on actual data as opposed to making assumptions.

Inspiring the Real Safety Culture, not Only Policies.

Lack of consistent behavior on the ground is a bigger problem in industrial safety than the non-existence of rules. This is successfully tackled by TheSafetyMaster program in the form of organized Safety Culture Transformation programs.

It focuses on the leadership participation, engagement of employees, and constant reinforcement of safe practices. The program collaborates with the transformation of how individuals think and behave with respect to safety, rather than depending on policies and procedures.

Behaviour-Based Safety (BBS) Introduction.

Workplace incidents relate most to human behavior. The program involves a systematic Behaviour-Based Safety (BBS) model, which aims at being able to observe, provide feedback, and make corrections.

You can also prevent incidents by detecting unsafe behaviors and reinforcing safe behaviors, making organizations considerably less prone to risks and developing a more responsible and mindful workforce.

Training and Competency Development.

Training is not perceived as a single process but might be considered as a continuing process. Workers, sales representatives, and up to the top-level are educated about the risks, safe practices, and positive response to critical situations.

Hazop Training is one specific program are also promoted to enhance process safety capabilities. These programs provide teams with the updated skills in risk assessment and well-organized approaches to defining the possible hazards and preventing them before it turns into incidents.

Mission Zero accident Vision roadmap.

The prime focus of the initiative is to develop a unique Zero Accident Vision Roadmap within each organization. This roadmap has goals, dates, performance measurements, and plans of action necessary to attain zero incidents.

Organizations receive a step-by-step strategy, rather than some abstract goals, which makes its strategies more practical and responsive to organizational operations and the risk profile.

An Environmentally Focused and Implementation-Amazing Model.

The difference between TheSafetyMaster and other products is its pragmatic nature. The program is not constructed on generalized templates but is designed to reflect the industry, processes, and exposure of risk associated with an organization.

Organizations can expect:

Reduction in incident rates

Better compliance and audit preparedness.

Stronger safety culture

Better employee engagement

Evidence-based safety making.

More to the point, they establish internal capacity to continue to improve the safety in the long run.

Invitation to Industry

TheSafetyMaster welcomes companies of all industries, such as manufacturing, construction, chemicals, energy, and infrastructure, to take part in this program.

Whether the company starts its safety way or wants to enhance the current safety systems, the Annual Safety Handholding Program is an ordered and definite way to the future.

TheSafetyMaster seeks to support the establishment of safer working environments and enhanced safety culture in industries in India with the vision of Safer India, Better World.

Contact Information

TheSafetyMaster/ Safety Consulting, Training, Software, and Systems Implementation.

Address : Unit No 221-445-450-451-452-453, SPL 1/J, 2nd and 4th floor, Sunsquare Plaza Complex, RIICO Chowk, Bhiwadi 301019, Rajasthan, India.

: Unit No 221-445-450-451-452-453, SPL 1/J, 2nd and 4th floor, Sunsquare Plaza Complex, RIICO Chowk, Bhiwadi 301019, Rajasthan, India. Phone: +91-7665231743

+91-7665231743 Phone: +91-9413882016

+91-9413882016 Email: info@thesafetymaster.com

info@thesafetymaster.com Website: www.thesafetymaster.com

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