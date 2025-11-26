The Brand Bringing Global Luxury Craftsmanship to Indian Kidswear

Arsya, a premium handcrafted fashion brand celebrated for its timeless designs and artisanal detailing, is set to unveil its New Season Collection at the end of October. The upcoming line continues the brand’s commitment to conscious craftsmanship and high-end comfort, redefining luxury wear for children and accessories for discerning women.

Introduced last year, Arsya was born from a vision to offer quality wear for conscious consumers, people who value authenticity, design, and purpose. The brand has quickly carved its niche in the premium kidswear and accessories segment, gaining admiration for its classic silhouettes, intricate hand embroidery, and the unmatched comfort of its fabrics.

“It is our earnest desire to spread the beauty of handcrafted garments—where every detail is a work of passion, narrating a story from the heart,”

-Shares Devangana Das Saxena, Founder of Arsya.

This October, Arsya ushers in a new season launch - a fresh chapter in its journey of thoughtful design and heartfelt craftsmanship. The upcoming collection continues to celebrate handwork and heritage, keeping alive the art of creating pieces that feel personal, pure, and timeless.

In less than a year, Arsya’s organic growth has been remarkable.

The brand’s Instagram community has grown to over 20,000 loyal followers, and its customer return rate remains below 1%, a testament to the trust and satisfaction it has built. Many of Arsya’s customers, mostly discerning, conscious parents, return frequently, drawn by the brand’s reputation for unmatched quality and the gentle comfort its fabrics bring to their children’s wardrobes.

What started as a humble dream to make children’s clothing more comfortable and conscious has now evolved into a statement of modern craftsmanship — a brand that believes your child deserves more than fast fashion.

About Arsya:

Founded in 2024, Arsya is a premium handcrafted brand offering timeless fashion for children and accessories for women. Known for its artisanal detailing and the use of superior-quality fabrics, the brand is redefining conscious fashion for families that value beauty, comfort, and authenticity.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.