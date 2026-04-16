Talent Transformation: The Role Of GCCs In Elevating India’s Workforce For The Future

As global enterprises recalibrate how work is organised, the vocabulary used to describe change has also begun to shift. In what is often described as a VUCA world, the term now says less about disorder and more about adaptation, which is the capacity to absorb without eroding the institutional continuity. Global Capability Centres (GCCs) illustrate this practice while embedding competence and talent ownership into the enterprises. India is spearheading this reorganisation. According to India Decoding Jobs Report 2026, India houses nearly half of the world’s 3,400 Global Capability Centres, adding 120–150 new GCCs every year. This confidence is underwritten by scale and momentum: GCCs in India are to reach a $99–105 billion market size by 2030, employing 2.5–2.8 million professionals, with rising demand for product engineers, data scientists, and cloud platform specialists across GCC hubs.

India’s hope for Viksit Bharat is not far-fetched. The signing of the “mother of deals” with the European Union (EU) is a positive signal. With preferential access across 97% of EU tariff lines and services coverage spanning 37 priority sectors, the pact deepens India’s integration into European value chains at a time when bilateral trade already exceeds $200 billion. For GCCs, this translates into expanded mandates in product engineering, compliance, digital services, and cross-market delivery, reinforcing India’s position as a strategic hub for high-value global work.

India’s penetration in the GCC landscape also owes its nidus to rapid AI adoption and integration. The insights from EY GCC India Pulse Survey, suggests that 83% of GCCs in India are investing in GenAI, with pilots increasing from 37% in the prior year to 43% in 2025. GenAI is most applied in high-impact areas: customer service (65%), finance (53%), operations (49%), and IT/cybersecurity (45%). GCCs are also making significant efforts to reduce the skill gap, which is a persistent challenge.

The Taggd GCC Report notes that 40% of GCCs are actively diversifying beyond Tier-1 cities. Leading adopters are now realising 60-70% effective savings while sustaining talent quality. Focus has shifted toward privilege skills over titles, continuous upskilling for roles like AI, cloud, cyber security, and product engineering.

Yet scale has a way of revealing strain. Regulatory complexity increasingly shapes the future of India’s workforce, determining not just where GCCs operate, but what Indian professionals are trusted to own. As GCC mandates expand into regulated, cross-border, and AI-driven domains, the ability of talent to move up the value chain is inseparable from the systems that govern risk, data, and accountability. Today, each GCC must comply with more than 2,000 annual compliance requirements across central, state, and local levels, spanning labour, tax, data privacy, cybersecurity, FDI and FEMA norms, and workplace safety, under 18 regulatory bodies. Industry estimates suggest that compliance and risk management already account for 6–8% of total GCC operating costs, a share that rises sharply for centres handling regulated data, financial services, or cross-border digital platforms.

There is, however, a demonstrated template for navigating this complexity at scale. India’s National Single Window System (NSWS), launched by Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has shown how digitally mediated governance can compress friction. By integrating approvals across 32 central departments and 32+ states and Union Territories, and processing over 1.1 million cumulative approvals as of November 2025, NSWS has materially improved predictability for investors. A GCC-specific extension of this approach, covering labour, data, and operational clearances, could significantly alter the pace and confidence of future GCC expansion. In an ecosystem approaching $100 billion in value, such institutional infrastructure may prove as decisive as talent or technology in sustaining long-term growth.

Scale has already been achieved; what now matters is discernment. India’s GCC story is, at its heart, a story of apprenticeship at scale, of a workforce learning the ways of work and to hold it steady. And like all enduring journeys, its success will not be measured by speed or spectacle, but by the assurance with which responsibility is taken, sustained, and passed on.

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