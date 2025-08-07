BONK coin and PEPE prices have shown the best meme coin performance over the past few years. These memes have extremely explosive surges in every bull cycle and are expected to lead again in August.

In the utility segment, new player Unilabs Finance (UNIL) has come out as the top buy for this season. Unilabs Finance has been replicating the early-stage growth of the BONK coin and PEPE price with the rising demand among retail investors for its AI-powered investment tools.

Let’s find out why UNIL, PEPE, and BONK are the best plays of August.

Will PEPE Price Continue Rally Or Correct Further?

The PEPE price performed incredibly in July, gaining over 60% in the first three weeks. However, Pepe coin faced significant resistance near $0.0000144 and reversed into a declining trend.

After dropping over 30% in just 10 days, it has regained some buying pressure at $0.000010 in the past few days. The PEPE price is currently trading at $0.00001052 after a 0.72% intraday surge.

Image Courtesy: TradingView

PEPE is facing resistance at $0.0000107 and has support at $0.000010. The RSI oscillator is at 40, indicating the PEPE price is in a neutral zone. It could regain momentum in August with renewed bullish sentiment in the broader market and surpass $0.000015.

Can BONK Coin Reach $0.000040 In August?

BONK coin showed very strong momentum in late June, demonstrating its exponential upside potential with a 250% rally. Similar to Pepe coin, Bonk has also experienced a significant pullback over the past few weeks.

However, BONK coin has turned bullish this week after jumping from the key support level at $0.000024. The downward momentum has decreased, and Bonk is consolidating near this support.

Image Courtesy: TradingView

The MACD oscillator depicts increasing bullish pressure in the 4-hour time frame. This indicates that a breakout from the $0.0000279 level can create enough spark for another bull leg past $0.000040.

Even though PEPE and BONK coin show potential for a significant bullish move, retail investors are choosing Unilabs Finance, giving practical use cases more weight over speculative hype.

Why Unilabs Finance Could Lead the Utility Segment This Month

As the first-ever DeFi asset management platform, Unilabs Finance is capitalizing on the expanding artificial intelligence (AI) sector in the crypto space. It has over $32 million in assets under management as of Q3, and has raised more than $10 million in its presale.

Unilabs has achieved this within just two months and outperformed the market over the past few weeks, with the massive community backing from early investors.

What Sets Unilabs (UNIL) Apart

Unlike the PEPE price and BONK coin, which are driven by community hype and FOMO, Unilabs Finance offers steady growth with real-world utility.

The platform simplifies and automates DeFi investment for users by using its advanced AI engine to manage fund baskets. The main funds are:

AI Fund: Includes early-stage crypto projects that are powered by AI and machine learning, which are expected to grow exponentially in the next few years. BTC Fund: Gives users exposure to Bitcoin, allowing them to track the price without buying BTC. RWA Fund: Ideal for conventional investors who want exposure to gold, oil, and other real-world commodities. Mining Fund: Generates consistent returns through nonstop crypto mining operations, delivering significant passive income to participating users.

Apart from this, Unilabs Finance has a native cross-chain trading hub, which allows multi-chain asset transfers. Users can also store their capital in Unilabs’ stablecoin savings account and grow it with competitive annual interest.

The native token UNIL is currently in stage 6 of presale, available at a price of $0.0097 for investors who want to get in early on this emerging AI leader.

Conclusion

BONK coin and PEPE prices have potential for another bull leg if the broader market turns bullish again. UNIL offers investors stable growth with its presale regardless of market noise.

Unilabs Finance is expected to grow explosively in the next few years of AI-crypto expansion and could become the best crypto play for many investors who are investing in the initial stages.

