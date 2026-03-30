At Spandan Heart Care Clinic, the focus is on delivering advanced, patient-friendly solutions for heart care. One such innovative treatment is Enhanced External Counterpulsation (EECP) therapy—a non-invasive approach often referred to as “natural bypass therapy.” This breakthrough technique is helping patients manage heart conditions effectively without surgery or hospitalisation.

What is EECP Therapy?

EECP therapy is a non-invasive procedure designed to improve blood circulation to the heart. It involves placing inflatable cuffs around the patient’s legs, which rhythmically inflate and deflate in sync with the heartbeat. This process enhances blood flow, reduces strain on the heart, and supports the development of natural bypass channels.

The therapy is conducted as a daycare procedure, requiring no admission. Each session lasts about an hour, typically carried out over 35–40 days for optimal results.

Key Benefits of EECP Therapy

EECP therapy offers a wide range of advantages for individuals with heart conditions:

Helps reduce the frequency and severity of angina (chest pain)

Improves exercise capacity and stamina

Enhances blood circulation to the heart

Non-invasive and completely pain-free

No hospitalisation required

No injections, incisions, or surgical risks

Cost-effective and often covered under mediclaim insurance

May help reduce dependency on long-term medications

How the Therapy Works

During each session, patients lie comfortably while the cuffs around their legs inflate and deflate in a carefully timed sequence. This synchronised action increases oxygen-rich blood flow to the heart while easing cardiac workload. Over time, it promotes better heart function and symptom relief.

Your Trusted Partner in Heart Health

Spandan Heart Care Clinic is committed to offering personalised cardiac care backed by experienced professionals and modern technology. With treatments like EECP therapy, the clinic continues to provide safe, effective, and patient-centric solutions for managing heart disease.

Conclusion

EECP therapy represents a promising alternative for those seeking non-surgical heart treatment options. Spandan Heart Care Clinic stands at the forefront of this innovation, helping patients lead healthier and more active lives. If you or a loved one are experiencing heart-related symptoms, consider exploring EECP therapy and take a step toward better heart health today.

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