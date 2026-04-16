Regal Jewellers Taps Festive Demand With Bengaluru Expansion

Regal Jewellers has opened new showrooms in Jayanagar and HSR Layout, inaugurated by Rishab Shetty on 10 April 2026.

The launch, timed ahead of the wedding season and Akshaya Tritiya, witnessed strong footfall with customers exploring its gold and diamond offerings, reflecting Regal Jewellers’ growing trust among Bengaluru families.

Speaking at the event, Rishab Shetty said, “It was a pleasure to be part of the grand inauguration of Regal Jewellers in Jayanagar and HSR Layout. It’s good to see the kind of trust and connection the brand has established with the people of Karnataka. Wishing the team continued success as they expand across Karnataka.”

The new showrooms had been built on the success of Regal Jewellers’ existing stores in Kammanahalli, Malleshwaram and Marathahalli, further strengthening its presence in Bengaluru. The brand is also set to open a showroom in R R Nagar soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Vibin Shivdas, MD & CEO of Regal Jewellers, said, “We thank Sri Rishab Shetty for being part of this celebration, and the people of Karnataka for their continued trust and support. The strong response to our new showrooms motivates us to expand further and bring the Regal Jewellers experience to more families across Bengaluru.”

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