Payrupik Bags Top Honour For Customer Experience At Global Lendtech Summit 2026

Sayyam Investments Pvt. Ltd., the company behind digital lending platform PayRupik, has been recognized at the Global LendTech & Collections Summit & Awards Series 2026 with the award for “Best Customer Experience in Lending & Collections.” The recognition highlights the platform’s continued focus on building seamless, transparent, and user-first lending experiences in India’s fast-growing digital credit ecosystem.

The summit, held at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, brought together industry leaders, fintech innovators, regulators, and risk professionals to discuss the future of lending, collections, and financial technology. The event focused on key themes such as digital transformation, AI-driven collections, regulatory compliance, and customer-centric innovation in credit ecosystems.

Strengthening Customer Experience in Digital Lending

PayRupik has consistently worked towards simplifying access to credit while maintaining a strong focus on user experience and compliance. The platform’s approach combines technology with intuitive design to ensure that customers can access financial support without complexity.

The award recognises PayRupik’s efforts in building:

A smooth and easy loan application journey

Faster approval processes supported by robust underwriting

Transparent communication across lending and collections

Structured and customer-friendly repayment experiences

These efforts have helped the platform build trust at scale in a market where customer experience is becoming a key differentiator.

Expanding Credit Access with Higher Loan Limits

As part of its growth journey, PayRupik has expanded its loan offering, increasing the maximum loan amount to ₹2.5 lakhs. This move reflects the company’s intent to support a wider range of financial needs for its users.

By offering higher credit limits, the platform aims to provide greater financial flexibility to customers dealing with urgent requirements, planned expenses, or short-term cash flow gaps. At the same time, the company continues to maintain a disciplined approach to risk management and responsible lending practices.

Growing User Base and Market Presence

PayRupik’s growth is reflected in its expanding user base and increasing adoption across India. The platform has achieved over 3 crore app downloads and currently serves more than 2.2 crore active users.

This growth highlights the rising demand for digital-first lending solutions, particularly among underserved and emerging customer segments. The platform’s focus on quick onboarding, minimal documentation, and efficient disbursal has contributed significantly to its adoption.

Aligned with the Future of LendTech

The discussions at the Global LendTech Summit emphasised the importance of data-driven decision-making, automation in collections, and stronger compliance frameworks in shaping the future of credit.

PayRupik’s strategy aligns closely with these industry trends. The company continues to invest in technology to enhance customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen trust across the lending lifecycle.

Looking Ahead

The recognition at the Global LendTech & Collections Summit marks an important milestone for PayRupik. As the digital lending landscape continues to evolve, the company aims to further enhance its offerings, expand credit access responsibly, and deliver consistent value to its growing user base.

With a strong focus on customer experience, scalable technology, and compliance, PayRupik is well-positioned to play a significant role in shaping the next phase of digital lending in India.

About Sayyam Investments Pvt. Ltd.

PayRupik is a digital lending platform focused on providing quick and accessible personal loans through a seamless, technology-driven experience. Backed by a registered NBFC, the platform offers a range of credit solutions, including short-term loans and personal loans, designed to meet diverse financial needs. Leveraging data-driven processes, PayRupik ensures efficient credit delivery while maintaining high standards of compliance and transparency. With a fast, secure, and user-friendly approach, it simplifies the borrowing journey for today's users.

More Details at:

Sayyam Investments: www.sayyaminvestments.in

PayRupik: www.payrupikloan.in

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