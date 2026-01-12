Orah Nutrichem Positions India At The Global Forefront Of Natural Vitamin E Innovation

Orah Nutrichem Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading Natural Tocotrienol Vitamin E manufacturer and one of the largest global producers, announced the launch of a new generation of Vitamin E–based solutions for the cosmetic, nutraceutical and food industries, reinforcing India’s growing leadership in antioxidant science and ingredient innovation.

For decades, protein dominated global nutrition narratives. Today, vitamins, particularly Vitamin E, have been emerging as central to cellular resilience, longevity and biological defence. Rooted in Ayurveda as “the essence of life” and validated by modern molecular biology, Vitamin E plays a critical role in protecting cellular membranes, neutralising oxidative stress and preserving tissue integrity. Research highlights tocotrienol-rich Vitamin E for its benefits across skin, neural, cardiovascular and immune health, while also extending the shelf life of lipid-rich foods.

Orah Nutrichem’s innovation pipeline includes flagship molecules such as Orah Glo V, a clinically validated skin rejuvenation and radiance complex, and Orah Nutra E, a clean-label natural antioxidant solution for food preservation.

Orah Glo V Clinically Validated Skin Rejuvenation and Radiance Complex

Orah Glo V targets modern, environmentally driven skin damage caused by pollution, UV radiation and digital light exposure. The complex synergises natural tocotrienol-rich Vitamin E with Vitamin C to deliver strong antioxidant protection while promoting structural repair, improved skin tone and visible radiance. Clinical data shows reduced oxidative damage, more even skin tone, visible pore size reduction and high dermal safety.

Compared with actives such as kojic acid, which can trigger irritation and contact dermatitis, Orah Glo V demonstrates superior safety alongside significant efficacy improvements, positioning it as a next-generation Indian cosmeceutical active.

Orah Nutra E Natural Oxidation Control for Foods

Orah Nutra E addresses the food industry’s demand for clean-label preservation by replacing synthetic antioxidants such as BHA and BHT with a tocotrienol-rich Natural Vitamin E solution. It prevents rancidity in edible oils and bakery fats, extends shelf life and sensory quality, and complies with global natural preservative standards, enabling manufacturers to protect product quality while meeting consumer expectations for recognisable ingredients.

Dr Roheit Dubepatil, Founder and Director, Orah Nutrichem Pvt. Ltd., said: “Proteins shaped a generation of fitness culture, but vitamins—especially Vitamin E—will define the future of longevity and resilience. And that is exactly why our ancient culture calls vitamins जीवसत्त्व. At Orah Nutrichem, we invested in scientific innovation and built a Tocotrienol-rich Vitamin E innovation platform that can power the next two decades of Cosmetics, Personal care, Health, Food and Animal nutrition. Our aim is for India to define what comes next in Vitamin E science.” Orah Nutrichem is the only Indian Company to dominate the Tocotrienol Vitamin E space globally.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its Natural Vitamin E actives into animal nutrition, supporting performance, fertility, immunity and product quality across poultry, dairy, aquaculture and livestock sectors. Speciality chemicals and innovation are the way forward.

Through proprietary molecules, clinical validation and sustainability-aligned manufacturing, Orah Nutrichem is positioning India as a key innovation hub in the global Vitamin E ecosystem, signalling a shift from manufacturing dependency to molecular self-reliance.

For more information, visit www.orahnutrichem.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.