My MAA Markets places commercial partnerships at the centre of its brokerage business. With a network exceeding 12,000 partners, its introducing broker programme connects a broad trading offering with referral businesses and professional communities. The programme combines commercial incentives with tools for marketing, reporting and relationship management.

Rebates form one part of that proposition. The company offers volume-linked arrangements that connect partner remuneration with qualifying activity under the programme terms. Alongside those arrangements, dedicated support gives partners a contact for discussing their business relationship, product information and day-to-day operational questions.

The dedicated partner manager is a practical point of coordination. Partners can use this relationship to understand the programme, discuss available resources and address account-related matters. This adds direct human support to a business model that also relies on digital platforms and reporting.

Marketing assistance helps partners communicate the offering. My MAA Markets provides resources including banners, landing pages and localised educational content. Qualifying arrangements may also include event support and fixed remuneration, subject to the partner agreement. These resources give partners a basis for planning communications and presenting the brokerage’s products.

The Partner Portal brings the reporting side together. The portal tracks registrations, trading activity and commission information, providing visibility over the network associated with each partner. Having these records in one environment supports routine administration and helps partners follow the activity relevant to their commercial arrangements.

The programme is backed by a product range that includes more than 3,000 instruments across forex, commodities, indices, shares and crypto-related markets. MT5 provides the technology foundation, while Standard, Zero Spread, Fixed Spread and Cent accounts give partners four distinct account structures to explain.

Industry participation adds opportunities for direct business engagement. My MAA Markets has appeared at international trading exhibitions and taken a Gold sponsorship role at Money Expo Abu Dhabi 2026. Such events create settings to demonstrate platform features, discuss account options and meet potential commercial partners.

The strength of the programme lies in the combination of these resources. A defined product range gives partners something concrete to present; marketing materials support that communication; the portal organises reporting; and dedicated management provides a continuing business contact. Each element serves a different part of the relationship.

For My MAA Markets, the partner network is an integral part of how its services reach prospective clients. By pairing commercial arrangements with technology and ongoing support, the brokerage gives its introducing broker programme a clear business-development role within the wider organisation.

Introducing brokers and affiliates can apply to join the partner network at mymaamarkets.com

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