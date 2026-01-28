Lightning: An E-WENT Product for Smart, Efficient Urban Mobility

New Delhi [India], January 27: Lightning is part of E-WENT’s growing electric two-wheeler portfolio and represents a practical electric mobility solution for Indian urban riders. Designed to prioritise ease of use, reliability, and efficiency, the scooter addresses daily commuting needs while offering modern styling and essential smart features.

Quick News Highlights:

Lightning is a smart and efficient electric scooter from E-WENT, designed for everyday urban commuting.

• Powered by a 2.0 kW peak BLDC hub motor delivering smooth and reliable performance.

• Offers an IDC range of up to 90 km and an ERM real-world range of up to 80 km under Indian road conditions.

• Equipped with multiple riding modes for balanced efficiency and performance.

• Features advanced safety technologies including anti-theft alarm, parking safety mode, and side-stand sensor.

• Lightweight construction with comfortable ergonomics, ideal for city riders.

• Supported by comprehensive warranty coverage for peace of mind.

Positioned as a lightweight and accessible EV, the model reflects E-WENT’s focus on durability, value for money, and user-friendly technology, making it well suited for city travel.

Design

The scooter is built on a steel tubular chassis that balances durability with lightweight construction, ensuring easy handling and confident manoeuvrability. With a kerb weight of 71.8 kg (with lithium battery), it remains agile and effortless to ride in congested urban environments.

The design language is youthful and contemporary, highlighted by dual sharp LED projector headlamps, LED indicators, and dual LED tail lamps that enhance visibility and add a premium visual appeal. Rider comfort is supported by a 640 mm seat, generous 300 mm smart foot space, and a balanced riding posture.

Available in mono-colour options including Blue, Black, Milky White, and Red, the scooter offers a clean and modern road presence.

Battery and Motor

Power comes from a 10-inch BLDC hub motor producing 2.0 kW peak power and 1.5 kW continuous output, enabling a top speed of up to 55 km/h, ideal for urban commuting.

The scooter supports BMS-enabled lithium-ion batteries as well as Voltum Graphene battery options, offering flexibility in ownership. It delivers a certified IDC range of up to 90 km and a real-world ERM range of up to 80 km, tested under Indian road conditions across more than 15,000 vehicles.

Charging times remain practical, with lithium batteries requiring 4–5 hours and graphene batteries approximately 8 hours for a full charge.

Underpinnings and Features

Engineered for Indian road conditions, the scooter offers a 150 kg loading capacity and 25-degree gradeability, allowing it to handle flyovers and inclines with ease. The suspension setup includes hydraulic front shockers and a rear hydraulic suspension with spring, delivering a stable and comfortable ride.

Key safety and convenience features include:

• Front disc brake and rear drum brake

• Parking safety mode

• Side-stand sensor

• Anti-theft alarm

• Touch sensor technology

• Reverse mode for easy parking

Water and dust protection is ensured through an IP57-rated motor and controller and an IP65-rated lithium battery.

Warranty and Ownership Experience

E-WENT supports this scooter with a comprehensive warranty package that enhances ownership confidence:

• Motor warranty up to 3 years or 30,000 km

• Controller warranty of 2 years

• Chassis warranty of 2 years

• Rust protection warranty up to 2 years

• Lithium-ion battery warranty of 3 years / 36,000 km / 1100 charge cycles

Backed by a growing service network and a track record of less than 1.5% warranty claims, E-WENT ensures a dependable and hassle-free ownership experience.

Positioning

Lightning stands as a cool, efficient, and practical electric scooter for everyday urban mobility. Its lightweight build, smart features, dependable range, and modern styling make it suitable for students, professionals, and first-time EV riders.

Blending comfort, affordability, and reliable performance, the scooter reinforces E-WENT’s commitment to accessible and smart electric mobility for Indian cities.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live does not in any manner whatsoever endorse/subscribe to the contents of this article and/or views expressed herein. Reader discretion is advised.