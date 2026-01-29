More Indians trade and invest today than ever before. Easy access to apps has removed entry barriers. Skill and discipline remain the real challenge. If you want consistent results, you need guidance that focuses on process, risk control, and clear thinking. Stock market mentors play that role.

Below are stock market mentors in India who are widely followed for education, structure, and clarity. Each serves a different type of learner. You should choose based on your goal, not popularity.

Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar

Founders, GTF A Stock Market Institute

Arun Singh Tanwar and Sooraj Singh Gurjar are the founders of GTF, a stock market institute that has gained significant traction among Indian traders. Their teaching approach is centred on demand and supply theory, a concept they position as the foundation of institutional trading behaviour.

Their teaching stresses clear rules, fixed risk, and disciplined execution. Many traders consider them among the best stock market mentors in India because you learn how to read price zones, plan trades in advance, and avoid emotional decisions.

GTF has built a large learner base, with more than 35,000+ traders trained through its advanced programs, Trading In the Zone, and over 5 lakh learners enrolled in its introductory Trading in the Zone (Elementary) course. The mentors emphasise rule-based trading, capital protection, and psychological discipline rather than short-term profit promises. Their content is widely consumed through YouTube and structured learning programs, making them prominent voices in India’s trading education space.

Rachana Ranade

Investor Education and Fundamentals

Rachana Ranade teaches stock market basics with a focus on company analysis. Her content suits beginners and long-term investors.

What you get:

Clear explanation of balance sheets and cash flow





Stock analysis using real company data





Simple language for first-time investors

If you want to invest for years and avoid speculation, her approach fits you. You learn how to judge business quality before buying shares.

Pranjal Kamra

Long-Term Investing and Personal Finance

Pranjal Kamra focuses on investing with patience. He links stock selection with personal finance planning.

His content helps you:

Understand valuation and business growth





Connect investing with long-term goals





Avoid frequent buying and selling

If you are building wealth over time, his lessons guide your decision-making. You learn why holding matters more than timing.

Vivek Bajaj

Trading and Market Structure Education

Vivek Bajaj has worked for years in trader education. His focus is on structured learning for active market participants.

Key areas he covers:

Technical analysis and derivatives





Market behaviour across cycles





Skill development through practice

If you want depth and structured progression, his programs suit you. You learn how different market conditions affect strategy performance.

Kundan Kishore

Technical Analysis and Price Action

Kundan Kishore teaches chart-based trading. His work appeals to traders who rely on price movement rather than news.

You learn:

Chart reading with clear entry rules





Risk control for intraday trades





Discipline during volatile sessions

If you prefer visual analysis and short-term trading, his methods help you stay focused and avoid emotional trades.

How You Should Choose a Mentor

Before you follow anyone, be clear about your objective. Ask yourself these questions:

Do you want to trade daily or invest long term





How much time can you give each week





How much capital can you risk without stress

Match the mentor’s style to your answers. Do not copy trades. Learn the logic. Apply it with your own rules.

Practical Advice for You

If you are starting now, keep these points in mind:

Avoid tips and shortcuts





Track every trade in a journal





Fix risk per trade before entry





Focus on consistency, not profit size





Learn one method well before adding another

Mentorship works only when you practice what you learn.

Why Mentors Matter in Today’s Market

Markets move fast. Information spreads faster. Mistakes also multiply quickly. A good mentor helps you slow down and think clearly. You gain structure. You reduce avoidable losses. You build habits that support long-term survival.

India’s stock market will keep attracting new participants. Those who learn with discipline and clarity stand a better chance of staying in the game.

